Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 21 October 2022 £34.41m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 21 October 2022 £34.41m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,332,720

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 21 October 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 69.74p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 69.74p

Ordinary share price 51.70p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (25.87%)