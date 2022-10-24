New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Animal Diet Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Diet Type, Animal, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353531/?utm_source=GNW

The rising usage of mice models in virology and infectious diseases fuels the overall market growth. Rising demand for humanized mice models would provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Basic research, safety assessment for large molecule therapeutics, simulation of some human-specific infectious diseases, and efficacy testing of immunotherapy approaches use humanized mice models.The human protein is expressed in cells and tissues while the mouse protein is silenced.



Humanized mice models are generally used to study cancer genetics, autoimmune diseases, regenerative medicine, human hematopoiesis, infectious diseases, transplantation, and autoimmunity. They enhance the translational value of preclinical research by enabling researchers to understand disease pathways better.

Both mice and human genes and proteins are examined for the structure to determine the optimal expression and functionality of the human protein in a mouse environment.Recent models also reflect hematopoiesis, natural immunity, neurobiology, and molecular signaling pathways that influence disease pathobiology.



These mice models also aid studies on human pathobiology, natural disease processes, and therapeutic efficacy across a broad spectrum of human diseases. Overall, humanized mice models offer low-cost and high-throughput studies on infection or degeneration in natural pathogen-host cells and the opportunity to test disease transmission and eradication.

Humanized mice models have been xenografted with human cells or engineered to express human genes.These mice are used extensively to elucidate and understand human physiology and the etiology of human-specific infections.



They are used in biomedical research to develop therapeutics due to their numerous advantages, such as small size, short reproductive cycle, ease of handling, and increased genomic similarity to humans. They are crucial in preclinical research studies because they mimic several human-specific diseases and can be used to study the efficacy and safety of immunotherapy approaches.

Humanized mice models have also played an important role in designing and developing vaccines and antibody-based therapies for COVID-19.The models, developed since the outbreak of COVID-19, could further help provide a profound and better understanding of the infection and effectiveness of antiviral therapeutics and support the development of efficient drugs and therapies to treat the disease.



Due to the reasons mentioned above, humanized mice models will be widely used in the near future.

Diet plays an important role in the immune response given by humans to a particular type of disease.Therefore, it is important to take care of the diet provided to the humanized mice model.



Hence, humanized mice models are also given a diet similar to the human diet. The growing demand for humanized mice models will create an opportunity for the growth of the laboratory animal diet market during the forecast period.

Laboratory Animal Diet Market: Segmental Overview

Based on diet type, the laboratory animal diet market is segmented into standard diet, irradiated diet, and autoclavable diet.The standard diet segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the market for the irradiated diet segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on animal, the laboratory animal diet market is segmented into mouse, cat, dog, rabbit, chicken, and others.The mouse segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Science Buddies 2022 report states that mice are often used as experimental animals.The utility of a mouse for experimental reasons is a standalone factor that scientists utilize mice intended for studying genetic background.



Scientists can study specific genes of interest through mice.According to THE JACKSON LABORATORY 2022 report, mouse nutrition is a complex and multifaceted topic, particularly in preclinical research.



Diet benefits the overall health and welfare of mice. It also helps in their development and changes their microbes, significantly impacting research reproducibility and outcomes.



Based on application, the laboratory animal diet market is segmented into drug discovery & personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, pathology of infectious diseases, drug toxicity & efficacy testing, and others.The drug discovery & personalized medicine segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the pathology of infectious diseases segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Drug discovery is one of the most complex and expensive activities within the pharmaceutical industry.



Drug discovery programs adhere to a process that includes target identification, target validation, lead compound identification, and lead optimization, followed by preclinical testing for studying the safety and efficacy of drugs.Therefore, the use of animal models in research has resulted in advancing the knowledge of how diseases affect animals and humans.



As per the estimates by Taconic Biosciences, Inc., 38% of all mice used in drug discovery involve outbred mice produced from the mating of unrelated individual mice.



Based on end user, the laboratory animal diet market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutes, and others.The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the research & academic institutes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The use of animals in research is essential for all pharmaceutical companies discovering new pharmaceutical products.



To protect humans, new products are tested on live animals before humans trials. Novo Nordisk performs approx. 80% of the company’s animal studies at its research facilities. The 20% are performed by external contractors that comply with Novo Nordisk’s principles and ETS No. 123 Appendix A. Also, companies must offer appropriate data regarding animal efficacy, safety, and toxicology before authorities approve a new product.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Council for Scientific Innovation and Research, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, and Institute of Laboratory Animal Sciences are a few secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global laboratory animal diet market.

