New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Turbo Trainer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353528/?utm_source=GNW

Different types of turbo trainers offered by market players include direct driver trainers, wheel-on trainers, smart trainers, etc.



Regular trainers are static devices that provide resistance to replicate the feeling of riding on roads.There is a high demand for regular trainers as they are affordable, and provide smooth and silent rides.



They are an effective option for fitness enthusiasts living in unpredictable climate conditions.Direct drive turbo trainers and wheel-on turbo trainers are among the major types of regular trainers.



In direct drive turbo trainers, the rear wheel is removed, and the bike is connected to it via a standard cassette. These are heavier and more expensive than wheel-on trainers. They generally offer a smooth and quiet ride, with many having built-in power meters that measure the level of exertion. In the case of wheel-on turbo trainers, the rear wheel of the bike stays on, set up against a roller. Wheel-on turbo trainers tend to be lighter, more portable, and cheaper than direct-drive trainers. They also tend to have an A-shaped frame that can be easily folded.



Based on product type, the turbo trainers market is segmented into regular trainers and smart trainers.In 2021, the smart trainers segment accounted for a larger revenue share and is expected to account for a higher CAGR over the forecast period.



Smart trainers are interactive turbo trainers that are revolutionizing indoor training.These trainers connect directly with the consumers’ computers, tablets, or smartphones.



Smart trainers allow users to control resistance as well as to replicate hills, headwinds, and drafting effects within virtual worlds using applications (apps).



Based on distribution channel, the turbo trainers market is segmented into specialty stores, online retail, and others.In 2021, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share, and the online retail segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



Online marketplaces, such as eBay and Amazon, allow enterprises to set up an online store and sell goods in a shorter span, providing easy access to the market for entrepreneurs. Moreover, online retailing benefits sellers through lower operating costs as they can save on labor, staff, or physical store set-ups.



By region, the turbo trainers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2021, North America held the largest share of the market.



However, Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The North America turbo trainers market is segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico.With heavy investments by manufacturers and the rise in government initiatives for encouraging cycling sport, this regional market is expected to grow notably in the coming years.



Additionally, a surge in disposable income, changes in lifestyles, and an increase in awareness about better health favor the turbo trainers market. Furthermore, advancements in technology and the introduction of machine learning applications are enabling real-life experience in various smart turbo trainers, which is likely to extend profitable opportunities for market players in the region.



People prefer to exercise with home fitness equipment such as turbo trainers that enables them to have flexible body workout sessions from the comfort of their living spaces.According to the survey data presented by Beachbody Company, 85% of respondents from the US agreed that they find at-home workouts more convenient and accessible than gym workouts.



Further, 90% of adults in the US who exercise describe their at-home workouts as effective, and a majority (54%) say it has been highly effective.



Elite; Garmin Ltd.; Kurt Manufacturing; Minoura Co. Ltd.; Nautilus, Inc.; Saris; Technogym SpA; Wahoo Fitness; Jetblack Cycling; and Wattbike Ltd. are the players operating in the turbo trainers market. These companies provide a wide range of products. The companies have their presence in developing regions. Market players are developing high-quality, innovative products to meet customer requirements.



The size of the global turbo trainers market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the turbo trainers market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353528/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________