Global Wellness Market 2022: Explore Health and Nutrition Trends That Companies Have Heavily Invested in

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World of Wellness: Exploring the Trends that are Here to Stay - 2022 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world of wellness is rapidly changing, with consumers seeking more control over their personal health - but which trends are here to stay? This report explores the health and nutrition trends that companies have heavily invested in to see where they stand two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new report provides an in-depth global analysis from the 2022 Global Trend Study tracking consumer attitudes and actions towards health and wellness from pre to post-COVID-19 to explore the lasting impact and implications for key trends in the food and beverage landscape. The report provides a global perspective with breakouts across 20 key markets.

Markets Included:

NORTH AMERICA: USA and Canada

LATIN AMERICA: Brazil and Mexico

EUROPE: France, Germany, UK, and Russia

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey

SOUTH ASIA: India and Pakistan

EAST ASIA PACIFIC: Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, and Vietnam

Topics Covered:

Top Health & Wellness Trends that are Here to Stay: Tracking the changes in consumer attitudes from 2020 to 2022 globally and across all 20 markets for 12 core macro trends

Eating Clean:

Interest in eating clean

Organic:

Importance of "certified organic" claims on food labels

Sustainability:

Level of concern for the environmental impact of how food is grown, processed, and delivered

Plant:

Willingness to pay a premium for foods or beverages that are plant based

Protein:

Importance of "high protein" claims on food labels

Sugar Reduction:

Importance of "reduced sugar" claims on food labels

Functional Foods:

Interest in functional foods/beverages (i.e., provides a health benefit beyond nutrition)

Gut Health:

How often consumers are choosing foods/beverages to improve digestion

Energy:

How often consumers are choosing foods/beverages to improve their energy level

Mood Food:

How often consumers are choosing foods/beverages to improve their mood

Healthy Indulgence:

How many consumers wish they had healthier options in indulgent food/beverage categories

Personalization:

Interest in foods/beverages that are personalized to them

COVID-19 Concerns and Impact on Diet and Lifestyle

How concerned are consumers about COVID-19? How does concern vary around the world?

How many consumers were personally affected by COVID-19?

How has COVID-19 changed their overall diet? Do they believe changes are permanent?

How has COVID-19 changed their physical activity? Do they believe changes are permanent?

Has COVID-19 made consumers feel more or less in control over their personal health?

The growing interest in "kitchen medicine"

Is there a growing belief in certain foods/beverages/ingredients having medicinal benefits?

Is the belief in certain foods/beverages/ingredients providing immunity benefits growing?

Shifting Shopping Habits and the Rise of E-grocery

Have they increased online grocery shopping over the past year?

How do they plan to shop online for foods/beverages long-term?

What are the consumer motivations and barriers to online grocery shopping

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and Methodology

Executive Overview and Summary Findings

The Top Health & Wellness Trends That Are Here to Stay

Covid-19 Concern and Impact on Diet and Lifestyle

Shifting Shopping Habits and the Rise of E-Grocery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtlqsc