Stainless Steel Flatware Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Distribution Channel

Also, the market is likely to witness notable growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing disposable income in developing countries and rising demand for exotic cuisines.



In addition, with the increasing penetration of cooking shows, households have started to utilize designer cutlery and flatware; this is increasing the demand for premium flatware.

Further, Tramontina USA, Inc.; and Christofle Silver, Inc. are among the prominent stainless steel flatware manufacturers operating actively in the market. They provide a wide range of fine finish, designer, and traditional flatware. Thus, the wide availability and variety of stainless steel flatware bolster the stainless steel flatware market growth.



Based on product, the global stainless steel flatware market is segmented into spoons, forks, knives, serving utensils, and others.In 2021, the forks segment accounted for the largest market share.



The segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.Forks are one of the most commonly utilized stainless steel flatware.



Moreover, increased product offerings with different designs are driving the market growth for this segment.



Based on distribution channel, the global stainless steel flatware market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.In 2021, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share.



However, the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.Online marketplaces, such as eBay and Amazon, allow enterprises to set up an online store and sell goods in a shorter span, providing easy access to the market for entrepreneurs.



Moreover, online retailing benefits sellers due to low operating costs, including costs related to labor, staff, and physical store setups.



By region, the stainless steel flatware market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market.



However, North America is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Consumers have become conscious related to the metals and materials used in their cutlery and flatware.Hence, there is a high demand for flatware made of a specific blend of materials that is safe for human body.



Stainless steel flatware is considered a prominent metal for flatware as it is solid and durable and requires low maintenance costs.Furthermore, it resists oxidation and is resistant to rust, stains, and damage from fruit acids.



Therefore, the benefits associated with stainless steel flatware are contributing to the North America stainless steel flatware market growth.



Many metal flatware products are viable to get rusted in the given time, which poses a health risk and is not an economical option.Hence, rust resistance properties and use of antioxidant stainless steel in the manufacturing of cutlery and flatware have increased its adoption across the globe.



Furthermore, as customers across the nation become aware of the importance of cleanliness and sanitation, they are likely to use utensils that are dishwasher safe, propelling the market expansion.



Oneida; ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG; Winco; Sabre; Christofle Silver, Inc.; RiverRidge Home; Tramontina USA Inc.; Wilkens & Söhne GmbH; Eternum S.A.; and Mepra S.p.A. are among the players operating in the stainless steel flatware market. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the market. The companies have their presence in developing regions, providing lucrative market growth opportunities. Market players are developing high-quality, innovative products to meet customer requirements.



The global stainless steel flatware market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the stainless steel flatware market.

