United States Medical Cannabis Taxation Policy/Regulatory Report 2022

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Report: US State-by-State Taxation of Medical Cannabis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses only on state taxation of medical cannabis. On the federal level, there is no excise tax on cannabis, as it is a controlled substance. Cannabis businesses must still pay income taxes, though, and cannot claim deductions that other businesses routinely use for federal tax purposes.



Tax policies for medical cannabis vary widely across the states of the US, as the public policy debate continues. Whereas some states seek to derive revenue from it - either to fund tight regulation over the program or other endeavors - others subject medical cannabis to lower tax rates than other goods to reduce patients' medical costs.

By comparison, CBD products are generally taxed in the same way as any other sale of goods: they are subjected to the general state sales tax. Recreational cannabis, on the other hand, is often subject to excise taxes - sometimes at very high rates.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 State Taxation of Medical Cannabis



4 State Regulations



5 Alabama



6 Alaska



7 Arizona



8 Arkansas



9 California



10 Colorado



11 Connecticut



12 Delaware



13 Florida



14 Hawaii



15 Illinois



16 Louisiana



17 Maine



18 Maryland



19 Massachusetts



20 Michigan



21 Minnesota



22 Mississippi



23 Missouri



24 Montana



25 Nevada



26 New Hampshire



27 New Jersey



28 New Mexico



29 New York



30 North Dakota



31 Ohio



32 Oklahoma



33 Oregon



34 Pennsylvania



35 Rhode Island



36 South Dakota



37 Utah



38 Vermont



39 Virginia



40 Washington



41 West Virginia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e36eq0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.