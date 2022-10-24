United States Medical Cannabis Taxation Policy/Regulatory Report 2022

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Report: US State-by-State Taxation of Medical Cannabis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses only on state taxation of medical cannabis. On the federal level, there is no excise tax on cannabis, as it is a controlled substance. Cannabis businesses must still pay income taxes, though, and cannot claim deductions that other businesses routinely use for federal tax purposes.

Tax policies for medical cannabis vary widely across the states of the US, as the public policy debate continues. Whereas some states seek to derive revenue from it - either to fund tight regulation over the program or other endeavors - others subject medical cannabis to lower tax rates than other goods to reduce patients' medical costs.

By comparison, CBD products are generally taxed in the same way as any other sale of goods: they are subjected to the general state sales tax. Recreational cannabis, on the other hand, is often subject to excise taxes - sometimes at very high rates.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 State Taxation of Medical Cannabis

4 State Regulations

5 Alabama

6 Alaska

7 Arizona

8 Arkansas

9 California

10 Colorado

11 Connecticut

12 Delaware

13 Florida

14 Hawaii

15 Illinois

16 Louisiana

17 Maine

18 Maryland

19 Massachusetts

20 Michigan

21 Minnesota

22 Mississippi

23 Missouri

24 Montana

25 Nevada

26 New Hampshire

27 New Jersey

28 New Mexico

29 New York

30 North Dakota

31 Ohio

32 Oklahoma

33 Oregon

34 Pennsylvania

35 Rhode Island

36 South Dakota

37 Utah

38 Vermont

39 Virginia

40 Washington

41 West Virginia

