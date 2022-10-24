2022 Takeovers & Freezeouts Strategy Guide

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Takeovers & Freezeouts" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seven-volume analytical and reference work reflects the current climate for takeover activity and defense.

Takeovers & Freezeouts addresses important developments concerning such topics as: Sarbanes-Oxley; reducing vulnerability to hostile takeovers; specific responses to overtures and takeover bids; proxy fights and institutional activism; premerger notification under Hart-Scott-Rodino; state regulation of tender offers; tax, accounting and ERISA considerations; antitrust issues; and takeovers and mergers in the banking industry.

You'll get expert strategic guidance on improving your negotiating leverage in converting hostile takeovers into friendly deals. The authors provide extensive documentation on acquisition and defensive techniques, including LBOs, tender offers, mergers, recapitalizations, restructurings, going private transactions, spin-offs and proxy contests.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Practical Aspects of Tender Offers and Acquisitions

Chapter 2: The Federal Regulatory Framework

Chapter 3: Disclosure Requirements

Chapter 4: Regulation by Trading Markets

Chapter 5: State Regulation of Tender Offers

Chapter 6: Defending Against Takeovers

Chapter 7: Practical Impact of the Antitrust Laws on Takeovers

Chapter 8: The Dealer-Manager for the Bidder and the Investment Banker for the Target

Chapter 9: Freezeouts; Going Private

Chapter 10: Tax, Accounting and ERISA Considerations in Takeovers and Freezeouts

Chapter 11: Acquisitions of Financial Institutions

Chapter 12: Regulation of Financial Institutions

"An indispensable, authoritative and extremely useful work - a complete guide - that brings all the steps together." - Joseph Flom of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, New York

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nn8q36