Cerulean Human Health Performance Welcomes Dr. Jamie Wright as Its New Medical Director

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright began his medical career in 2005 as a private practice Board-Certified Ob/Gyn. Recognizing his entrepreneurial predisposition, Dr. Wright quickly expanded his clinical practice to include in-office minimally invasive surgical procedures, medically supervised weight loss and age management services including bioidentical hormone, nutritional therapies, cosmetic services like fillers, Botox, microdermabrasion, and tumescent liposuction.

In 2012, Dr. Wright sold his OB/GYN practice to start building The Centers for Balanced Living, a micro-clinics business focused on age management and health optimization. Simultaneously, Dr. Wright completed a Master's Degree in Metabolic and Nutritional Medicine. As one outcome from his initiative, Dr. Wright's was selected by Parker-Hannifen (Fortune 250 company) to establish on-site employee health clinics. Ultimately, Dr. Wright developed 13 on-location clinics and formalized several educationally guided risk-reduction programs helping Parker-Hannifen employees successfully lower their risk status for cardiometabolic disease.

While pursuing his Master's Degree, Dr. Wright was introduced to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) and was always intrigued by the healing powers of HBOT. Wright recalls, "My first real world experience with HBOT was when my wife developed a pretty debilitating case of Lyme Disease. We used HBOT to augment her therapeutic protocols and it made a big difference. Two years later she was in full remission and has stayed that way since". After seeing firsthand the benefits, Wright began prescribing and recommending HBOT to patients with autoimmune disease, brain injury, chronic fatigue, stroke, and other complex and chronic issues.

After moving to Arizona in 2018, Dr. Wright began working with CERULEAN Human Health Performance as a medical consultant, providing medical and operational guidance to Cerulean's team. In 2021, Dr. Wright was strategic in helping successfully implemented Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy protocols as part of Cerulean services offering.

"Cerulean is honored to have a medical director who believes that Cerulean's integrative approach to healing supports our mission: a collaborative approach to help our client's achieve optimal health and wellbeing. Dr. Wright's contribution strengthens our clinical team and our position as a leading Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy center in Arizona." - Alicia Fortune, Clinic Director

CERULEAN Human Health Performance opened its doors in the fall of 2015, as one of the first cellular level Precision Health and Performance centers in Arizona. Cerulean services clients from all walks of life. Cerulean's clients are typically looking to optimize their health, boost their athletic performance, speed-up their recovery and healing process, reduce inflammation and pain, optimize their immunity, negate the effects of autoimmune conditions or just aim to improve their overall healthspan. CERULEAN comprehensive approach of Lifestyle Cellular Health Therapeutics is centered around Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) combined with other complementary rejuvenative modalities.

