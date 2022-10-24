Gb Sciences' Plant-based Formulations Designed to Treat Anxiety Achieve Statistical Significance in Animal Study

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gb Sciences, Inc. ("GbS"; OTCQB:GBLX), a leading plant-inspired research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, has received positive preclinical results in an interim report from its study using preclinical zebrafish models of stress at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). GbS' proprietary anxiety formulations have achieved a statistically significant reduction of stress in this preclinical study. The NRC is testing GbS' proprietary, psychotropic plant-based formulas for the treatment of depression and anxiety. GbS has leveraged its patent-pending PhAROS™ (Phytomedical Analytics for Research Optimization at Scale) platform to identify these combinations of plant compounds for novel drug candidates. These are the company's first non-cannabis formulations to advance in preclinical studies.

"We have achieved an important milestone in the development of our novel, kava-inspired anxiety formulations. Not only did some of our formulations achieve statistical significance in the animal model, but these minimum essential mixtures also demonstrated synergy by significantly outperforming the individual active ingredients within our minimum essential mixture formulations," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Gb Sciences' President and Chief Science Officer. "This preclinical data also confirms that our PhAROS™ platform was capable of yielding concrete, potentially effective, plant-inspired combination drugs."

For these novel psychotropic drug candidates, the Gb Sciences research team used the PhAROS™ platform to identify new ingredients to improve upon an initial formulation for anxiety based on traditional medicine. The original plant mixture was derived from the kava plant, but some elements of kava are thought to cause liver toxicity. PhAROS™ identified ingredients from the Piper plant family as a substitute for the functionality of the ingredients in question without the potentially adverse safety profiles of those original ingredients. The Piper plant family includes pepper plants that are used worldwide in traditional medicines.

The PhAROSTM platform is a revolutionary, AI-driven science gateway and virtual research environment for drug discovery. With its data analytics and machine learning capabilities, PhAROS™ allows Gb Sciences to greatly reduce the time and money required to bring novel, plant-inspired formulations to market. PhAROS™ represents a breakthrough combination of data sciences and traditional plant-based medicines.

To learn more about Gb Sciences, visit www.gbsciences.com.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The 'plant-inspired' active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 17 U.S. and 51 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). The company also received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Media Contact

Alexis Quintal

grow@rosarium.work

Contact Information:

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1: GB Sciences









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment