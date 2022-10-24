POOLCORP to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to celebrate more than 25 years of being listed on the exchange. Peter Arvan, CEO, will be joined by several of POOLCORP’s officers and directors to commemorate the occasion.



The ceremony will take place from 9:15 am to 9:30 am ET (8:15 am to 8:30 am CT). A live stream of the event will be available at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

You can also follow POOLCORP on Facebook to see pictures from the event and for the latest information. A video featuring POOLCORP will be displayed on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square.

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 415 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel

Director of Investor Relations

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com