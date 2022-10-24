Sutro Biopharma Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that Chief Medical Officer, Arturo Molina, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.P. will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, effective November 4, 2022. Sutro will continue its executive search for a new CMO. In the interim, Bill Newell CEO, with support from Sutro’s senior clinical development team, will oversee all clinical activities and related functions.



“We thank Arturo for his many contributions to the Company and wish him well as he pursues his future endeavors,” said Bill Newell, Sutro’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are at an exciting time in our company’s growth, with our platform yielding six next-generation, clinical-stage product candidates. I am confident in our team’s ability to execute on our clinical objectives for STRO-002, including the plans for a registrational directed trial in advanced ovarian cancer. Our experienced clinical and regulatory teams, together with our external clinical advisors—which I will directly oversee—remain fully engaged on our development of STRO-002.”

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Sutro has two wholly owned ADCs in the clinic—STRO-002, a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC, in clinical studies for ovarian and endometrial cancers; and STRO-001, a CD74-targeting ADC, in clinical studies for B-cell malignancies. Additionally, Sutro is collaborating with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) on CC-99712, a BCMA-targeting ADC in the clinic for patients with multiple myeloma; with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, known as EMD Serono in the U.S. and Canada (EMD Serono), on M1231, a MUC1-EGFR bispecific ADC in clinical studies for patients with solid tumors, particularly non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma; with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, on MK-1484, a selective IL-2 agonist in clinical studies as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of solid tumors; and with Astellas Pharma (Astellas) on novel modality, immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugates (iADCs). Sutro’s platform technology also enabled the spin out of Vaxcyte and the creation of VAX-24, a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in clinical studies for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. Sutro’s rational design and precise protein engineering has enabled six product candidates in the clinic. Follow Sutro on Twitter, @Sutrobio, and at www.sutrobio.com to learn more about our passion for changing the future of oncology.

Investor Contact

Annie J. Chang

Sutro Biopharma

(650) 801-5728

ajchang@sutrobio.com

Media Contact

Amy Bonanno

Solebury Strategic Communications

(914) 450-0349

abonanno@soleburystrat.com



