Global Beta-Thalassemia Market Size to grow USD 823.1 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 8%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Beta- Thalassemia Market Size to grow from USD 411.8 million in 2021 to USD 823.1 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period. Over the next few years, the market is expected to grow because more people worldwide will have beta-thalassemia. For example, a global biopharmaceutical company called Bristol-Myers Squibb Company put out a report in November 2018 saying that about 1.5% of the world's population, or between 80 and 90 million people, carry the beta-thalassemia gene. Even though beta-thalassemia is not very common in the United States, it is thought that 1.25 million people, or 0.4% of the population, are carriers. Also, the same source says that about 2,000 people in the United States have thalassemia, and 1,000 have -thalassemia major.

The Iron chelating drugs segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the treatment, the Beta-Thalassemia Market is categorized into Iron Chelating Drugs, Erythyroid maturation agents, Stem Cell therapy, and Others. The Iron chelating drugs segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. At this time, the standard way to treat thalassemia is to treat the symptoms instead of trying to find a cure. Medications for the disorder mostly treat iron overload caused by blood transfusions, as well as fetal hemoglobin-raising medications, vitamin supplements, and indicaxanthin, an antioxidant that stops hemoglobin from breaking down. If medications that are currently in phase II or phase III trials are approved by the FDA, it is expected that the market for iron-chelating agents will offer many opportunities for business growth. In developed places like North America and Europe, the market is being driven by the introduction of new treatment methods and a greater understanding of the many treatment methods that are already available. Due to a large number of young people in growing markets like India and Pakistan, there is likely to be more demand for medicines and treatments for thalassemia in the coming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 104 market data tables and figures & charts from the report " Global Beta-Thalassemia Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Treatment (Iron Chelating Drugs, Erythyroid maturation agents, Stem Cell therapy, and Others), By Disease Indication ( Beta Thalassemia Minor, Beta Thalassemia Intermediate and Beta Thalassemia Major), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030." in detail along with the table of contents

The Beta Thalassemia Minor services segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on disease indication, the Beta-Thalassemia Market is categorized into Beta Thalassemia Minor, Beta Thalassemia Intermediate and Beta Thalassemia Major. The Beta Thalassemia Minor services segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. People who have beta thalassemia minor have low amounts of hemoglobin, which causes an inadequate supply of oxygen. Those who are affected furthermore have a deficiency of red blood cells, which is known medically as anemia. This deficiency can result in a number of symptoms, including pale complexion, weakness, weariness, and more serious consequences. Those who have beta thalassemia have a higher chance of producing abnormal blood clots than the general population.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Beta- Thalassemia Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Because people are spending more money on medication and an increase of disease. The government is also starting initiatives for increasing awareness about the disease. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Beta- Thalassemia Market include Celgene Corp., BlueBird Bio, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma, Orchard Therapeutics, and Sangamo Therapeutics.

