2022 Microbiome Market Trends Report Featuring BGI, Chr. Hansen, DuPont, Enterome, Evelo Bio, Gallinee, Ginkgo Bioworks, Illumina, L'Oreal, Morinaga, Nestle, Probi, Rebiotix, Seres, Vedanta, Yakult

Advances in research have shown that many diseases and health conditions relate to alterations in the microbiome. As a result, research for diagnosis, analysis, testing, and development of therapeutic drugs, health foods, and livestock industry applications has increased.

The spread of COVID-19 caused delays in clinical trials and investment activities, increasing the risk to the sustainability of development. However, as the COVID-19 issue has raised public health concerns, some companies have positioned their strategies as development to combat COVID-19 infections and have initiated clinical trials intending to introduce products that enable a robust immune response.

The microbiome therapeutics market has advanced to Phase 3 with Seres Therapeutics' "SER-109" and Rebiotix' "RBX-2660" for Recurrent C. difficile. In addition to the therapeutics market, the microbiome is used in food-related, skincare, and industrial applications.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Microbiome Market Trends

1.1 Microbiome Market Summary

1.2 Emerging integrators

1.3 Major Probiotic Companies

1.4 Examples of industrial chains

1.5 Postbiotics

1.6 Regulation

1.7 Technology platform overview

1.8 Fecal microbial transplantation (FMT)

1.9 Encapsulation technology

Chapter 2. Analysis by microbiome application

2.1 Therapeutics

2.2 Diagnosis

2.3 Functional food

2.4 Skin Care

2.5 Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries

2.6 Industrial and other

Chapter 3. Trend Analysis by Company

Chapter 4. Market Size Forecast

Chapter 5. Trend Analysis by Country

Chapter 6. Conclusion

6.1. Competitive Environment Analysis

6.2 Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

BGI

Chr. Hansen

DuPont

Enterome

Evelo Biosciences

Gallinee

Ginkgo Bioworks

Illumina

L'Oreal

Morinaga

Nestle

Probi

Rebiotix

Seres Therapeutics

Vedanta Biosciences

Yakult Honsha

