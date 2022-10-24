Global Missiles Strategic Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $259.3 Billion by 2027 - Missile Defense Continues to Play a Pivotal Role in 21st Century Combat Force

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Missiles: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Missiles Market to Reach $259.3 Billion by 2027



The global market for Missiles estimated at US$185.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$259.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Surface-to-Surface, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$64.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Missiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Air-to-Surface Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Air-to-Surface segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$32.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aerospace & Defense, The World's Largest & Most Powerful Industry, Undergoes Transformation

Recent Market Activity

Major Technologies in Air-to-Air Missiles Segment

Advanced Propulsion Technology

Advanced Guidance/Seeker Technology

Other Missile Technologies

Missiles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 24 Featured)

BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

MBDA Missile Systems (USA)

Orbital ATK, Inc. (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

RUAG AG (Switzerland)

Safran S.A. (France)

Thales Group (France)

The Boeing Company (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Decisive Role Played by Radars in Smart Warfare Expands the Technology's Use in a Broad Range of Military Operations

Radars Grow in Popularity in Missile Guidance & UAV Navigation

Missile Defense Continues to Play a Pivotal Role in 21st Century Combat Force

Rising Prices of Combat Aircraft Shifts Focus on Innovations in Air-to-Air Missile Systems

European Combat Aircraft Deploy Indigenous Air-to-Air Missile Systems to Curtail Dependence on US Defense Technology

Longer Range and Innovative Seeker Software Enable Air-to-Surface Missiles to Achieve Pinpoint Accuracy in Dense Air Defense Environments

Longer Range and Precision Strike Surface-to-Surface Missiles Enable Combat Forces to Engage Targets over a Vast Geographical Area

New Generation Anti-Ship Missiles Use Stealth, Speed and Sea-Skimming Capability to Evade Detection and Interception by Enemy Radar

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

