The Microscope market is expected to grow from US$ 12,568.28 million in 2021 to US$ 20,500.98 million by 2028

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microscope Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353519/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, Cryo-electron microscopy is used to determine the 3D structure of complex macromolecules at subnanometer resolution and observe helical and 2D crystalline specimens.

These microscopes are being utilized to achieve near-atomic resolution, which has been instrumental in studying the biological functions of different molecules in atomic detail. Upright microscopes, stereo microscopes, inverted microscopes, super-resolution microscopes, and research macro zoom microscopes manufactured by Olympus are used for training, research laboratories, and life-science fields such as pathology and cytology.

Further, a scanning electron microscope is used in the semiconductor industry to inspect the quality of components and devices as per standards.Wafer metrology is being increasingly used in semiconductor applications.



Wafer metrology is an essential component of successful Pathfinding and Yield Ramp for the modern Semiconductor Fab.The critical dimensions of <5nm are commonly used on bleeding edge semiconductor technologies, and semiconductor companies need high repeatability and reproducibility of measurements to ensure proper feedback in the yield learning process flow.



For instance, the Jupiter XR and Cypher S AFMs are microscopes from Oxford Instruments Asylum Research.They offer NIST traceable, closed-loop dimension measurements in X, Y, and Z.



Patented ultra-low noise LVDT sensors (Jupiter XR and Cypher S offer <1.5 Angstrom noise in X and Y) provide accurate and repeatable measurements of the smallest critical dimensions. Thus, the increased demand for applications in the semiconductor and microelectronics industry is driving the microscope market.

Microscope Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the product type, the microscope market is segmented into the global microscope market is segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, and others.The optical microscope segment is sub-segmented into confocal, stereo, digital, and others.



Further, the electron microscope segment is bifurcated into scanning and transmission electron microscopes. The electron microscope held the largest market share in 2021.

Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its wide applications in the life science industry.For example, an electron microscope offers key information on cell function’s structural basis and disease.



Further, electron microscopes are utilized for obtaining high-resolution images of biological and non-biological samples.Electron microscopes are also utilized in biomedical research to investigate the detailed structures of tissues, cells, organelles, and macromolecular complexes.



These factors are responsible for the electron microscopes segment growth, boosting the global microscope market growth, and are expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the microscope market is segmented into material science, nanotechnology, life sciences, semiconductors, and others.The life sciences segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the nanotechnology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for microscopes for research & development processes. In many life science fields, the electron microscope has contributed in various ways intended for discovering new viruses, preventing infection, clarifying the structure of organelles, drug development, and food safety.

The electron microscope is utilized in various fields, such as molecular and cellular biology, microbiology, botany, clinical pathology, pharmacology, and toxicology.Further, an electron microscope is used for investigating cell structures and their functions, the ultrastructure of biomolecules and proteins, and 3D structures.



Various leading competitive players have been involved in manufacturing microscopes intended for biological research. For example, Hitachi High-Tech provides highly advanced microscopes for life-science applications, such as TEM systems, that can be used with ultra-thin sections involved in investigating the internal structure of cells, and standard electron microscope (SEM) and focused-ion beam [(FIB)-SEM] systems for 3D structure observation.

Based on end users, the global microscope market is segmented into industries, academic & research institutes, and others.The industries segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



The same segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.Optical microscopes and scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) are utilized to optimize and study pharmaceutical materials’ particle size, morphology, and roughness.



Understanding the size distribution and morphology of pharmaceutical particles containing the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or excipients plays a vital role in optimizing the compounding process and product stability.

Further, phenom desktop scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) can be integrated with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy to analyze the chemical composition of pharmaceutical products or foreign particulate with sub-micron lateral resolution.Microscopes, such as optical, electron, and scanning probes, are used for drug discovery, which plays a vital role in the pharmaceutical industry.



A microscope is one of the most critical technical fields utilized in the drug discovery sector.The utility of advanced laboratory instruments for magnifying objects for biological samples is of greater use.



Moreover, using microscopes in biotechnology helps improve overall processes, such as detecting microorganisms and their form and structure. Electron microscope imaging integrated with 2D and 3D applications reveals intricate biological processes and events at biomaterial-tissue levels.

Microscope Market: Geographical Overview

North America holds the largest share of the global microscope market, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to grow during the forecast period due to many academic institutes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and R&D institutes.

During 2022–2028, Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR as countries, such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia, are applying microscopes and increasingly adopting steps wherein they are applying microscopes in life sciences and nanotechnology research. The establishment of collaboration centers for microscopy research and technological advancement by market players are also responsible for the rise in the regional market.

Market Opportunities of Microscope Market

Increasing awareness and using microscopes in academics provide lucrative opportunities for the overall market to grow exponentially.Universities, institutions, and other educational organizations worldwide are building new infrastructure and performing various activities to expose students to advanced microscopy techniques.



For instance, John Hopkins University (JHU), in partnership with Howard Hughes Medical Institute as part of the Science Education Alliance, launched the Phage Hunters Project (SEA- PHAGES program) in 2019.In this program, 2 dozen first-year students dug up soil samples and isolated a phage, a virus that infects a bacterium.



Through this opportunity, students gained hands-on experience with microscopy and a greater understanding of the struggles and successes of sample preparation.Also, in August 2022, Husson University celebrated opening seven new modern science laboratories with essential equipment.



In these laboratories, students will work with an inverted Leica DM1 6000 B microscope with 600 times magnification. It will allow students to study various biological samples previously too small to see. Thus, such activities regarding the awareness and use of microscopes in academics would offer lucrative opportunities for the microscope market during the forecast period.

The Institute for Compound Semiconductors, European Regional Development Fund, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and Australian Center for Disease Preparedness are a few secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global microscope market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353519/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________