Global Missile Defense System Market Analysis Report 2022: A $42.92 Billion Market by 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Missile Defense System Market Research Report by Technology, Range, Threat Type, Domain, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Missile Defense System Market size was estimated at USD 24.94 billion in 2021, USD 27.24 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% to reach USD 42.94 billion by 2027.



In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.



Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:



The publisher continuously monitors and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics.

The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia. This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Missile Defense System market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Missile Defense System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising number of defense programs for nations to protect against various threats

Growing investments in indigenous missile defense systems

Increasing application of early warning systems for potential air and missile attacks

Restraints

Regulatory obstacles associated with arms transfer

Opportunities

Introduction of new-generation air and missile defense systems

Growing adoption of AI in military operations

Challenges

Problems associated with missile defense systems to intercept threats on any part of trajectory

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Command & Control System, Countermeasure System, Fire Control System, and Weapon System.

Based on Range, the market was studied across Long, Medium, and Short.

Based on Threat Type, the market was studied across Hypersonic Missiles, Subsonic Missiles, and Supersonic Missiles.

Based on Domain, the market was studied across Air, Land, Marine, and Space. The Land is further studied across Portable (Man pads) and Vehicular.

Company Profiles:

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Alliant Techsystems

BAE Systems plc

BrahMos Aerospace

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Kongsberg Defense Systems

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Makeyev Design Bureau

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab

Tactical Missiles

Thales Group.

The Boeing Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgo283

Attachment