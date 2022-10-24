New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Age Group, Type, Product, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353516/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of hydrocephalus, and advancements in hydrocephalus valves.



However, the high cost of treatments involving shunts and the need for revision surgeries limit the market growth.

Hydrocephalus shunt alludes to a clinical gadget that aids the treatment of a condition in the mind where an exorbitant collection of cerebrospinal liquid occurs.This condition causes expanded intracranial pressing factor in the skull.



These gadgets help in soothing the tension on the cerebrum because of the fluid gathering.

Hydrocephalus is a prime cause of morbidity worldwide, affecting over 1 million people in the United States. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), hydrocephalus is assumed to affect approximately 1 to 2 in every 1,000 children born in the U.S. As per the Los Angeles Health Organization, the University of California, ~125,000 people in the US are currently living with cerebrospinal fluid shunts.

The majority of hydrocephalus cases are often diagnosed before birth, at the time of delivery, or in early childhood.Hospitals in the US discharge ~69,000 patients annually with a primary diagnosis of hydrocephalus, of which 50% undergo new shunt placement procedures.



Over half of these admissions are classified as urgent or emergencies.The average cost of each treatment is ~US$ 35,816.



As stated in “Hydrocephalus and Shunts,” an article published by Ausmed, ~33,000 people undergo shunt placement surgeries every year in the US. CSF diversion surgeries and shunt revision surgeries, collectively, account for nearly one-third of all neurosurgical procedures annually in the country.

Based on product, the hydrocephalus shunts market is segmented into hydrocephalus valves, hydrocephalus catheters, neuronavigation systems, and others.The hydrocephalus valves are further bifurcated into adjustable pressure valves and fix pressure valves.



The hydrocephalus valves segment held the largest market share in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the hydrocephalus shunts market is segmented into ventriculo-peritoneal, ventriculoatrial, ventriculo-pleural, and lumbo-peritoneal.In 2021, the ventriculoperitoneal segment held the largest share of the market.



Moreover, the same segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the age group, the hydrocephalus shunts market is bifurcated into pediatric and adults.In 2021, the pediatric segment held the largest share of the market.



Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the hydrocephalus shunts market is segmented hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2021.



Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact – Hydrocephalus Shunts Market

The growing concern regarding the spread of COVID-19 led a majority of healthcare systems to postpone or cancel non-essential medical procedures in 2020.During the pandemic, there was an unexpected decrease in the number of shunt surgeries performed, particularly in the number of revision surgeries performed.



Several medical device companies either withdrew or revised their financial projections and revenue guidelines for 2020. For Instance, Medtronic predicted a significant negative impact on revenue across major markets due to ~65–85% drop in surgical procedures in the second quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 deranged routine hospital services globally.Hospitals around the world witnessed a huge reduction in elective surgery procedures for ensuring patient safety.



Similarly, the introduction of disruptive technologies, such as “eShunt system,” would propel the growth of the hydrocephalus shunts market post-pandemic.

Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies in the hydrocephalus shunts market.The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals.



Further, inorganic growth strategies adopted by the market players are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships.These growth strategies allow the hydrocephalus shunts market players to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence, thereby contributing to the overall market growth.



Further, acquisition and partnership strategies help them strengthen their customer base and expand their product portfolios. A few significant developments by key players in the hydrocephalus shunts market are listed below.

• In May 2020, Aesculap, Inc. launched the M.blue valve in the US, in partnership with Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG (MIETHKE). The M.blue valve features advanced gravitational technology, which is incorporated with a fixed differential pressure unit in one valve.



• In July 2019, Integra LifeSciences announced the acquisition of Arkis Biosciences Inc., a privately held company that offers a portfolio of neurossurgical devices, such as catheters. The acquisition of Arkis Biosciences strengthened Integra’s offerings in neurocritical care and Integra’s position as the world leader in advanced catheter technology.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the hydrocephalus shunts market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

