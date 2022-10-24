|Series
|RIKV 23 0118
|RIKV 23 0315
|Settlement Date
|10/26/2022
|10/26/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|16,540
|14,670
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.529
|/
|6.398
|97.535
|/
|6.499
|Total Number of Bids Received
|16
|15
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|18,540
|16,670
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.529
|/
|6.398
|97.535
|/
|6.499
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.597
|/
|6.098
|97.645
|/
|6.202
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.529
|/
|6.398
|97.535
|/
|6.499
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.552
|/
|6.297
|97.576
|/
|6.388
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.597
|/
|6.098
|97.645
|/
|6.202
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.517
|/
|6.451
|97.516
|/
|6.550
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.549
|/
|6.310
|97.569
|/
|6.407
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.12
|1.14
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0118 - RIKV 23 0315
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND