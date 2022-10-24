Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0118 - RIKV 23 0315

Series RIKV 23 0118RIKV 23 0315
Settlement Date 10/26/202210/26/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 16,54014,670
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.529/6.39897.535/6.499
Total Number of Bids Received 1615
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 18,54016,670
Total Number of Successful Bids 1514
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1514
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.529/6.39897.535/6.499
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.597/6.09897.645/6.202
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.529/6.39897.535/6.499
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.552/6.29797.576/6.388
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.597/6.09897.645/6.202
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.517/6.45197.516/6.550
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.549/6.31097.569/6.407
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.121.14