Insights on the United States Wipes Industry to 2026 - Product Development Continues to Create More Sustainable Options

Demand for wipes is expected to advance 2.3% per year off a relatively high base to $4.3 billion in 2026. While this growth rate is relatively slow compared to historical norms, it stems from elevated market levels, as pandemic-related sales spikes for various wipes (notably disinfectant wipes in 2020), supply chain challenges, and higher raw material costs led prices for wipes to jump in 2020 and 2021, inflating market value in those years.
In unit terms, wipe demand growth will accelerate, supported by:
- consistent increases in the industrial and institutional market, with major submarkets like healthcare and foodservice returning to pre-pandemic levels of operation
- product development that improves the functionality and environmental profile of available personal care wipes, thereby increasing adoption among consumers
Demand for Surface Disinfectant Wipes to Remain Elevated
While demand for surface disinfectant wipes fell in 2021 from the pandemic-induced spikes of 2020, it remained well above pre-COVID-19 levels; consumers and nonresidential end users continued to purchase these products to protect themselves from potential viral exposure. Major wipes suppliers have invested significantly in expanding their domestic production capacities for surface disinfectant wipes, in some cases enlisting contract manufacturers to help supplement their own lines.
It is expected that demand for surface disinfectant wipes will remain elevated as cleaning regimens in industrial and institutional settings that address healthcare associated infections (HAIs), foodborne illnesses, and other potential viruses continue to be rigorous. While consumer demand for these wipes will decline as households reorient their approach to reducing viral transmission, an expanded base of users will help demand remain above pre-pandemic levels.
Product Development Continues to Create More Sustainable Options
Suppliers of baby, personal hygiene, and household wipe products continue developing items that appeal to consumer desires for sustainability and environmental safety. Consumers increasingly want their products to have ingredient transparency, be biodegradable, and be derived from natural sources. These trends - coupled with regulatory actions to influence the development of products that have improved flushability or less plastic content - will encourage greater use of these products going forward.
Growth in the Industrial & Institutional Market Supports Overall Gains
The market for industrial and institutional wipes rebounded in 2021 following a depressed 2020 that was attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the foodservice market was negatively impacted by restaurant closures, and hospitals saw the cancellation of non-emergency procedures and focused more on telehealth. Going forward, both markets will continue to grow as:
- foodservice revenues rise and the number of restaurants and other foodservice establishments increases
- healthcare spending increases due to an aging population and an uptick in surgical procedures
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. COVID-19 Pandemic
- Overview
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Wipes Industry
- COVID-19 Wipes Consumer Trends
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Products Overview
- Wet Wipes
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Application
- Dry Wipes
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Application
- Markets Overview
- Demand by Market
- Consumer Markets
- Industrial & Institutional Markets
- Pricing Trends
- Global Outlook
4. Factors Impacting Wipes Demand
- Demographic Trends
- Flushability & Dispersibility Concerns
- Sustainability
- Private Label Premiumization & Diversification
- Raw Materials
- Supply Chain
- Wipes Regulations
- FDA (Cosmetic, Therapeutic, & Sunscreen Wipes)
- EPA
- The Wiper Rule
- Competitive Products
5. Consumer & Retail Insights
- Retail Wipes Market
- Retail Wipes Market Share
- Consumer Purchasing Patterns
- Types of Wipes Purchased
- Wipes Purchased More than Once in 12 Months
- Attitudes of Wipes Buyers
- Convenience & Price
- Usage Preferences
- Hygiene Perspectives
- Environment
- Flushability
6. Baby Wipes
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by End Use
- Product Innovations
- Natural & Eco-Friendly Formulations
- Improved Packaging
- Retail Market Trends & Market Share
- Private Label Brands & Distributors
- Producers
7. Consumer Personal Care Wipes
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Application
- Personal Hygiene Wipes
- Demand by Application
- Bathroom Hygiene Wipes
- Feminine Hygiene Wipes
- General Purpose Bathing Wipes
- Other Personal Hygiene Wipes
- Facial Wipes
- Demand by Application
- Facial Cleansing Wipes
- Acne & Other Facial Wipes
- Hand Cleaning Moist Wipes & Towelettes
- Medicated Wipes
- Other Personal Care Wipes
- Producers
8. Household Care Wipes
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Application
- General Purpose Cleaning Wipes
- Demand by Application
- Disinfectant Cleaning Wipes
- Other General Purpose Cleaning Wipes
- Floor Care Wipes
- Other Household Wipes
- Producers
9. Manufacturing Wipes
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Application
- General Purpose Wipes
- Special Purpose Wipes
- Demand by Application
- Cleanroom Wipes
- Surface Preparation Wipes
- Printing Wipes
- Other Special Purpose Wipes
- Producers
10. Healthcare Wipes
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Application
- Patient Care Wipes
- Hard Surface Disinfectant Wipes
- Skin Disinfectant Wipes
- Other Healthcare Wipes
- Producers
11. Commercial & Institutional Wipes
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Application
- Foodservice
- Demand by Application
- Substrate Technologies
- Other Commercial & Institutional Wipes
- Producers
12. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share: Converters' Level
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Competitive Strategies
- New Product Development
- Product Line Extension
- Low-Cost Position
- Product Placement
- Market Segmentation
- Cooperative Agreements
- Manufacturing
- Contract Manufacturing
- Packaging Trends
- Marketing Strategies: Portability, Convenience, Eco-Friendliness, & New Demographics
- Distribution Channels
- List of Industry Participants
13. Appendix
