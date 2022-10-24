Insights on the United States Wipes Industry to 2026 - Product Development Continues to Create More Sustainable Options

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Wipes Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for wipes is expected to advance 2.3% per year off a relatively high base to $4.3 billion in 2026. While this growth rate is relatively slow compared to historical norms, it stems from elevated market levels, as pandemic-related sales spikes for various wipes (notably disinfectant wipes in 2020), supply chain challenges, and higher raw material costs led prices for wipes to jump in 2020 and 2021, inflating market value in those years.

In unit terms, wipe demand growth will accelerate, supported by:

consistent increases in the industrial and institutional market, with major submarkets like healthcare and foodservice returning to pre-pandemic levels of operation

product development that improves the functionality and environmental profile of available personal care wipes, thereby increasing adoption among consumers

Demand for Surface Disinfectant Wipes to Remain Elevated

While demand for surface disinfectant wipes fell in 2021 from the pandemic-induced spikes of 2020, it remained well above pre-COVID-19 levels; consumers and nonresidential end users continued to purchase these products to protect themselves from potential viral exposure. Major wipes suppliers have invested significantly in expanding their domestic production capacities for surface disinfectant wipes, in some cases enlisting contract manufacturers to help supplement their own lines.

It is expected that demand for surface disinfectant wipes will remain elevated as cleaning regimens in industrial and institutional settings that address healthcare associated infections (HAIs), foodborne illnesses, and other potential viruses continue to be rigorous. While consumer demand for these wipes will decline as households reorient their approach to reducing viral transmission, an expanded base of users will help demand remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Product Development Continues to Create More Sustainable Options

Suppliers of baby, personal hygiene, and household wipe products continue developing items that appeal to consumer desires for sustainability and environmental safety. Consumers increasingly want their products to have ingredient transparency, be biodegradable, and be derived from natural sources. These trends - coupled with regulatory actions to influence the development of products that have improved flushability or less plastic content - will encourage greater use of these products going forward.

Growth in the Industrial & Institutional Market Supports Overall Gains

The market for industrial and institutional wipes rebounded in 2021 following a depressed 2020 that was attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the foodservice market was negatively impacted by restaurant closures, and hospitals saw the cancellation of non-emergency procedures and focused more on telehealth. Going forward, both markets will continue to grow as:

foodservice revenues rise and the number of restaurants and other foodservice establishments increases

healthcare spending increases due to an aging population and an uptick in surgical procedures

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. COVID-19 Pandemic

Overview

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Wipes Industry

COVID-19 Wipes Consumer Trends

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Trends

Products Overview

Wet Wipes

Demand by Market

Demand by Application

Dry Wipes

Demand by Market

Demand by Application

Markets Overview

Demand by Market

Consumer Markets

Industrial & Institutional Markets

Pricing Trends

Global Outlook

4. Factors Impacting Wipes Demand

Demographic Trends

Flushability & Dispersibility Concerns

Sustainability

Private Label Premiumization & Diversification

Raw Materials

Supply Chain

Wipes Regulations

FDA (Cosmetic, Therapeutic, & Sunscreen Wipes)

EPA

The Wiper Rule

Competitive Products

5. Consumer & Retail Insights

Retail Wipes Market

Retail Wipes Market Share

Consumer Purchasing Patterns

Types of Wipes Purchased

Wipes Purchased More than Once in 12 Months

Attitudes of Wipes Buyers

Convenience & Price

Usage Preferences

Hygiene Perspectives

Environment

Flushability

6. Baby Wipes

Scope & Product Description

Demand by End Use

Product Innovations

Natural & Eco-Friendly Formulations

Improved Packaging

Retail Market Trends & Market Share

Private Label Brands & Distributors

Producers

7. Consumer Personal Care Wipes

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Application

Personal Hygiene Wipes

Demand by Application

Bathroom Hygiene Wipes

Feminine Hygiene Wipes

General Purpose Bathing Wipes

Other Personal Hygiene Wipes

Facial Wipes

Demand by Application

Facial Cleansing Wipes

Acne & Other Facial Wipes

Hand Cleaning Moist Wipes & Towelettes

Medicated Wipes

Other Personal Care Wipes

Producers

8. Household Care Wipes

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Application

General Purpose Cleaning Wipes

Demand by Application

Disinfectant Cleaning Wipes

Other General Purpose Cleaning Wipes

Floor Care Wipes

Other Household Wipes

Producers

9. Manufacturing Wipes

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Application

General Purpose Wipes

Special Purpose Wipes

Demand by Application

Cleanroom Wipes

Surface Preparation Wipes

Printing Wipes

Other Special Purpose Wipes

Producers

10. Healthcare Wipes

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Application

Patient Care Wipes

Hard Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Skin Disinfectant Wipes

Other Healthcare Wipes

Producers

11. Commercial & Institutional Wipes

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Application

Foodservice

Demand by Application

Substrate Technologies

Other Commercial & Institutional Wipes

Producers

12. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share: Converters' Level

Mergers & Acquisitions

Competitive Strategies

New Product Development

Product Line Extension

Low-Cost Position

Product Placement

Market Segmentation

Cooperative Agreements

Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

Packaging Trends

Marketing Strategies: Portability, Convenience, Eco-Friendliness, & New Demographics

Distribution Channels

List of Industry Participants

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzraw6