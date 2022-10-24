Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) Quarterly Report – Q3 Fiscal 2022

BENTONVILLE, AR , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company") is pleased to highlight selected financial information from its third Quarterly Report of Fiscal 2022, for the period ended September 30, 2022, posted today at OTCMarkets.com.



Q3 2022 Revenue of $340,681 vs. $234,930 for Q3 2021 = a 45% increase.

Q3 2022 Gross Profit of $153,789 vs. $62,032 for Q3 2021 = a 148% increase.

Q3 2022 Net Income of $8,091 vs. Q3 2021 Net Loss of $133,160.

The Company additionally advises shareholders and interested investors that a progress report regarding its planned up-listing to the NASDAQ Capital Market® stock exchange is expected to be issued by press release, the week of October 31, 2022.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

By specializing in producing healthy and delicious beverages nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, and additionally, with its planned launch of a new healthy and delicious soluble fiber infused "ready-to-drink" beverage, formulated to meet the nutritional needs of the 95% of Americans who are considered fiber deficient3, Glucose Health, Inc. is uniquely positioned among all micro-cap beverage companies in America. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

