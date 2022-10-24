Innovative Minds Gather Together at the Third Edition of the Future Innovation Summit



Dubai, UAE , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third edition of the semi-annual Future Innovation Summit took place on the 19th and 20th of October at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai. The event has brought together a remarkable community of over 3,000 diverse attendees that aspire to expand the horizons of collective knowledge and wisdom in Web3.

The two-day conference was meant to connect the sharpest minds in innovation. It gave access to talks by some of the greatest minds from over 200 industry experts in various fields, including eSports, Law & Regulation, and Metaverse.

Adnan Al Noorani, the founder of Future Innovation Summit and the Chairman of the Board at Leo Investments and D1 Technology, expressed at the largest innovation summit of the region, “We should deal with each other not as B2B or B2C but as H2H - Human to Human.”

Some of the other notable guest speakers of honor included H.E. Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi - CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, Nathalie Goulet - Senator of France, H.E. Luis Alfonso - Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE, Aviad Tamir - Head of Israel’s Economic and Trade Mission to the UAE, Dr. Adil Alzarooni - Emirati Leader of Entrepreneurial Teams, Major Omar Mohammed Zubair Al Marzooqi, Major at Dubai Police and many other notable experts. The panel discussions primarily focused on sustainability, sustainable finance backed by digital technology, and sustainability in E-sports.



At the brink of disrupting the mobile gaming industry, E-sports called for a panel discussion on security and investments. The spotlight then shifted to the trending subject of the year, the Metaverse, and how it will cater to women’s empowerment, fuel Web3, and a digital economy.



Lastly, the panelists went over some of the legalities concerning Corporate Law & Business Regulation, compliance in the traditional & digital space, and Immigration & Labor law in the UAE.



About Future Innovation Summit



The Future Innovation Summit is one of the largest innovation conferences in the MENA region. Its two-day event is designed to bring the best minds in the world of innovation together. The Summit is building an incredible community that strives to push forward the boundaries of common knowledge and experience. For more information on the registration, speakers, agenda, and partnerships, please visit: https://dfisx.com