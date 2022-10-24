New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nasal Irrigation Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Patient Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353514/?utm_source=GNW



Nasal irrigation is a process of cleaning the nasal cavity by using irrigation devices, which helps in the removal of debris, mucus, and allergens.Over the past few years, there has been significant growth in the cases of allergies and infectious diseases affecting the upper respiratory tract.



There has been a significant surge in sinusitis, rhinitis, bronchiolitis, and other post-operative conditions, which require nasal irrigation for a speedy recovery; further inflammation and bacterial deposition may worsen the conditions. According to a report by the Sinus & Allergy Wellness Center, sinusitis affects 30 million adults annually in the US; ~11.6% of American adults were diagnosed with sinusitis in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of sinusitis has affected the activities of an individual, aiding the demand for nasal irrigation and driving the nasal irrigation devices market.



Nasal Irrigation Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the nasal irrigation devices market is segmented into manual nasal irrigators, electric nasal irrigators, and battery-powered nasal irrigators.The manual nasal irrigators segment is further segmented into neti pot, squeeze bottle, and baby bulb syringe.



The manual nasal irrigators segment held the largest market share in 2021.However, the battery-powered nasal irrigators segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising trend for portable healthcare products.



Based on patient type, the nasal irrigation devices market is bifurcated into adult and pediatrics.In 2021, the adult segment held a larger market share.



It is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The market growth for the adult segment is ascribed to the rising geriatric population, facing sinus infections, allergies, colds, and flu. Based on application, the nasal irrigation devices market is segmented into sinus, rhinitis, bronchiolitis, post-operative respiratory conditions, and others. In 2021, the sinus segment held the largest share of the market. The market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Based on end user, the nasal irrigation devices market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals and clinics, and others. In 2021, the home care settings segment held the largest share of the market, and the same segment is expected register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.



Nasal Irrigation Devices Market: Geographic Overview

North America holds the largest share of the global nasal irrigation devices market, whereas the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in North America is attributed to the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare, growing practice of nasal cavity washing, increasing prevalence of sinusitis, and extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes.

The nasal irrigation devices market growth in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by China, India, and Japan. The market growth is attributed to the rising incidences of allergies, growing awareness of nasal irrigation devices, increase in healthcare expenditure, and technologically advancements in the manufacturing of nasal irrigation devices.



Market Opportunities of Nasal Irrigation Devices Market

Nasal irrigation, which is now adopted worldwide, has a long history dating back to Ayurveda.Nevertheless, nasal irrigation devices have evolved notably from squeeze bottles to neti pots.



Battery-powered and electric nasal irrigation devices, which are gaining considerable popularity, allow a consistent flow of saline water into the nasal cavity.Developing economies in Asia Pacific, and South and Central America are focused on the development and use of such devices.



PT Kalbe Farma Tbk launched the first electric nasal cleanser ever made in Indonesia under the brand name Elvasense Portable Nasal Washer. The continued development of novel devices for better results and an increase in the production of nasal irrigation devices in developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), ANVISA, World Bank Data, National Health Service (NHS), National Library of Medicine (NLM), and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are a few secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global nasal irrigation devices market.

