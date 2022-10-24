Global Automotive Passive Safety System Market Forecast to 2028 - Featuring Autoliv, Continental, Joyson Safety Systems and Robert Bosch Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Passive Safety System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automotive passive safety system market is projected to grow from US$ 19,967.55 million in 2022 to US$ 25,932.05 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 % from 2022 to 2028.



Automotive safety systems, including seat belts and head restraints, are concerned with the safety of the occupants inside the vehicle. Safety systems help keep occupants in place and minimize the risk of injury in the event of a collision. Increased demand for high-speed vehicles has led to a rise in accident rates. Therefore, the demand for the integration of vehicles with safety features has increased significantly. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, and an anti-roll braking system. At the same time, the integration of automotive safety features is increasing the demand for automobiles, expanding the Automotive Passive Safety System market share globally.



Automotive passive safety system market deal with unusual occurrences involving passengers in the vehicle. Passive safety systems mitigate the effects of abnormal events, such as accidents. These systems include airbags, seat belts, crash zones, and passenger compartments. Passive safety systems have significantly contributed to the road and personal safety over the past decades by reducing the consequences of accidents and accidents. As a result, most European cars are now performing very well in crash tests, and passive safety technology is maturing.



Key factors leading to the Automotive Passive Safety System market growth include the continuous automotive market expansion and the increasing consumer preference for safer vehicles. The steady increase in vehicular accidents has sparked concern from consumers and governments worldwide, creating opportunities for the passive safety systems industry. Further, significant growth in the automotive market due to rising disposable income is providing opportunities to the automotive passive safety systems market growth.



The growing preference for advanced safety features in vehicles, the introduction of stricter safety standards by governments in many countries, the increasing prevalence of curtain and knee airbags, especially in developing countries, and technological advances are driving the Automotive Passive Safety System market size. The rising raw material costs, exchange rate fluctuations, and price competition are hindering the automotive passive safety system market growth.



China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia are APAC's key economies in the automotive passive safety system market. These economies are performing well, owing to the numerous technological and infrastructural developments. The region has a robust automotive sector, which is supported by the expansion in the automotive manufacturing industry in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. Countries, such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan, are among the leading vehicle manufacturing countries worldwide, which is acting as a supporting factor for the automotive passive safety system market growth. For instance, According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), India produced 22,933,230 vehicles, of which 3,650,698 were passenger vehicles and 805,527 were commercial vehicles in 2021.



In 2021, China emerged as the largest vehicle-producing country in the world. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the overall production and sales of passenger vehicles in china amounted to 21.408 million units and 21.482 million units, respectively. The Japanese automobile sector is still thriving, with Japanese manufacturers making and selling many vehicles worldwide. Due to increased automotive production in Japan, Japan's automotive component manufacturing industry is predicted to be among the most opportunistic third to only the US and Germany. The automotive component industry in Japan has expanded in tandem with the increase in the number of automobile manufacturers in the country, owing to the increasing number of passenger and commercial vehicles on the road.



The presence of a strong automotive sector and the increasing number of car manufacturers are the major factors driving the automotive passive safety system market in the region size. The region has a few major automotive manufacturers, such as Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Hyundai-Kia, Tata Motors Limited, Lexus, and Toyota. Also, a large number of Automotive Passive Safety System makers and suppliers, such as MITSUBA Corporation, Zhejiang Zhenqi Auto Parts Corp., Ltd., and DENSO Corporation, are present in the region. The governments of various APAC countries are taking initiatives to develop the automotive sector in their respective countries.



Key companies in the automotive passive safety system market are Autoliv Inc; Continental AG; Joyson Safety Systems; Robert Bosch GmbH; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; FAURECIA; Hyundai Mobis; Knauf Industries; Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd; Tokairika Co., Ltd. The report also comprises secondary research on other companies holding a significant market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Automotive Passive Safety System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Automotive Passive Safety System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Initiatives to Introduce Regulatory Standards Concerning Vehicle Safety

5.1.2 Rising Automobile Production

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Operating and Maintenance Costs of Passive Safety Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Passive Safety Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Automotive Passive Safety System Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Automotive Passive Safety System Market Overview

6.2 Automotive Passive Safety System Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players

6.3.1 Market Share of the top 10 Key Players



7. Automotive Passive Safety System Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automotive Passive Safety System Market, By Type (2021 And 2028)

7.3 Airbag

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Airbag: Automotive Passive Safety System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Seatbelt

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Seatbelt: Automotive Passive Safety System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Occupant Sensing System

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Occupant Sensing System: Automotive Passive Safety System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Child Safety System

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Child Safety System: Automotive Passive Safety System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Automotive Passive Safety System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Automotive Passive Safety System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Vehicle Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automotive Passive Safety System Market, By Vehicle Type (2021 And 2028)

8.3 Passenger Car

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Passenger Car: Automotive Passive Safety System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Commercial Vehicles

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Commercial Vehicles: Automotive Passive Safety System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Automotive Passive Safety System Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Automotive Passive Safety System Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Continental AG

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Autoliv Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Joyson Safety Systems

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Faurecia

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Hyundai Mobis

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Knauf Industries

1.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.1 Business Description

12.8.2 Products and Services

12.8.3 Financial Overview

12.8.4 SWOT Analysis

12.8.5 Key Developments

12.9 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 TOKAIRIKA, CO, LTD.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



