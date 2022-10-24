Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 17 October to Friday 21 October:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)179,185 3,219,679,782
17 October 202245014,671.78006,602,301
18 October 202240015,016.35006,006,540
19 October 202245014,736.51006,631,430
20 October 202240014,719.25005,887,700
21 October 202240014,995.55005,998,220
Total 17-21 October 20222,100 31,126,191
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,22514,821.995532,978,940
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)124,807 2,109,248,015
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)183,510 3,283,784,913
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)803,159 15,181,462,357
17 October 20221,74915,318.780026,792,546
18 October 20221,55515,724.360024,451,380
19 October 20221,74915,448.400027,019,252
20 October 20221,55515,404.810023,954,480
21 October 20221,55515,705.180024,421,555
Total 17-21 October 20228,163 126,639,212
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*6,75215,513.8077104,749,229
Bought from the Foundation*2,38915,513.807737,062,487
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)499,771 8,624,545,599
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)820,463 15,449,913,285

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 151,678 A shares and 692,498 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.51% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 October 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

