A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 17 October to Friday 21 October:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 179,185 3,219,679,782 17 October 2022 450 14,671.7800 6,602,301 18 October 2022 400 15,016.3500 6,006,540 19 October 2022 450 14,736.5100 6,631,430 20 October 2022 400 14,719.2500 5,887,700 21 October 2022 400 14,995.5500 5,998,220 Total 17-21 October 2022 2,100 31,126,191 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,225 14,821.9955 32,978,940 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 124,807 2,109,248,015 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 183,510 3,283,784,913 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 803,159 15,181,462,357 17 October 2022 1,749 15,318.7800 26,792,546 18 October 2022 1,555 15,724.3600 24,451,380 19 October 2022 1,749 15,448.4000 27,019,252 20 October 2022 1,555 15,404.8100 23,954,480 21 October 2022 1,555 15,705.1800 24,421,555 Total 17-21 October 2022 8,163 126,639,212 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 6,752 15,513.8077 104,749,229 Bought from the Foundation* 2,389 15,513.8077 37,062,487 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 499,771 8,624,545,599 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 820,463 15,449,913,285

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 151,678 A shares and 692,498 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.51% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 October 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

