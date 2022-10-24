New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Coating Type, Device Type, Material , Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353513/?utm_source=GNW





The increasing use and demand for medical implants and the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are driving the overall market growth. Further, the growing innovations in silver ion coating are emerging as a key trend in the market.

With the increasing number of medical procedures and demand for advanced devices, the threat of high-risk infections from superbugs, such as MRSA, Clostridium difficile, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, is also increasing.Implant-associated Infections (IAIs) due to medical implants account for an increasing number of deaths and high medical costs.



For instance, in a study published in the National Library of Medicine (NLM) in 2020, entitled "Implant-Associated Infections: A Review of the Safety of Cardiac Implants," more than 30% of patients with left ventricular assist devices developed IAIs. The most frequently isolated bacteria were S. aureus (45.4%), and the least were coagulase-negative Staphylococcus (CONS) (5.2%). Enterobacteriaceae members constituted 24.6%, and P. aeruginosa was 13.7%. Further, approximately 5.2% of patients suffered IAIs caused by Candida species.

The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and other conditions among consumers is leading to a surge in the knee and hip implants. For instance, according to the data published by the CDC, osteoarthritis affects over 32.5 million US adults annually. Additionally, as per the American Joint Replacement Registry 2021, approximately 2.4 million hip and knee surgeries were performed in 2021, representing an 18.3% increase in total procedural volume compared to 2020. Patients with osteosynthetic implants around the hip and knee show higher infection rates after joint arthroplasty. For instance, a study published in the National Library of Medicine (NLM) in 2019, titled "Clinically Asymptomatic Patients Show a High Bacterial Colonization Rate of Osteosynthetic Implants Around the Knee but Not the Hip," revealed that staphylococci are the most common causative agents of periprosthetic joint infections. Thus, antimicrobial coating technology appears to be the most proficient means of improving infection control in a healthcare setting. There is a wide variety of coating technologies and antimicrobial agents for medical devices and surgical implants, ensuring the disinfection of surfaces.



Furthermore, the increasing number of medical implant procedures is directly dependent on the infection rates. For instance, according to The Center Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care & Research, by 2030, the total number of knee replacement surgeries is projected to grow to 3.5 million procedures per year. Further, half of American adults will develop knee osteoarthritis in at least one knee in their lifetime.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Based on coating type, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into antibacterial coatings, antiviral coatings, and others. In 2021, the antibacterial coatings segment accounted for the largest market share, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Based on device type , the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into catheters, implantable devices, surgical instruments, and other devices. The catheter segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on material, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is bifurcated into metallic coating and non-metallic coating.The metallic coating segment is further segmented into copper coatings, silver coatings, and other metallic coatings.



The non-metallic coating is subsegmented into polymeric coatings, organic coatings, and other non-metallic coatings. Further, the metallic coating segment held a larger market share in 2021, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into catheters, implantable devices, surgical instruments, and other devices. The cardiovascular segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market: Geographical Overview

In 2021, North America dominated the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market.The US is one of the major countries mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of HAIs and the need for developing antimicrobial coatings on medical devices.



For instance, as per the US Department of Health and Human Services data, 1 out of every 25 hospitalized patients is affected by HAIs in the US. In North American hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated that HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths yearly.

Further, market players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies for market development, such as product launches.For instance, on November 15, 2021, Dow, a chemicals company, announced the introduction of solvent-free SYL-OFF SL 184 Coating, an energy-efficient alternative that minimizes misting at high product-label production line speeds.



A fast-curing silicone that exhibits low release force at both low and high peel speeds, SYL-OFF SL 184 Coating maintains overall performance on most existing label coating equipment, including multi-roll lines.The new coating is solvent-free and more energy efficient because less energy per square meter is required to produce the same quantity of release liners when production lines run at higher speeds.



SYL-OFF™ SL 184 Coating has been designed to comply with FDA and BfR XV food contact regulations, making it suitable for food labeling applications. s

Future Trends in Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market

Many medical devices, such as surgical tools, implants, and MRI machines, incorporate metal coatings and finishes to provide or enhance various beneficial characteristics.Antimicrobial coating materials include metallic and non-metallic coating.



Metallic coating, such as silver and copper, witnesses the major use in medical devices.Silver coating of medical devices is believed to prevent device-associated infection.



Therefore, silver is one of the most used metals for plating in the medical device industry. Silver plating is a thin coating of silver added to a substrate, such as a component in a medical device.

Moreover, silver has characteristics that make it resistant to microbes and bacteria that can harm the human body.Silver does not allow for bacterial growth and targets components within bacteria cells, so they do not become resistant to silver.



Such antimicrobial and antibacterial qualities are critical for ensuring that medical devices are safe.For instance, in April 2022, a research team from the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute found a “silver bullet” to kill bacteria and keep them from infecting patients with implanted medical devices.



The team has developed a silver-based coating that can easily be applied to devices such as catheters and stents.The product’s unique chemical makeup solves the many challenges of using silver medicinally.



Further, their research was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Council of Canada, the Canada Foundation for Innovation, the British Columbia Knowledge Development Fund, and the Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research.

Thus, the rapid development of innovative products, such as silver ion coatings, is expected to contribute to the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market growth during the forecast period.

