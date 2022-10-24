Global Digital Vaccine Market to 2027 - Featuring FriendsLearn, Klein Buendel, Sanofi, Evidation Health and Atos

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Vaccine Market by Device Used, Application, and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital vaccine market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The major factors include growing incidences of life-related diseases such as chronic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and others, and extensive developments in technology, which are driving the growth of the market.

Digital vaccine is a subcategory of digital therapeutics which aim to provide medical care by smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Digital vaccines, allows widespread scaling of frequent, personalized interventions at a low cost, and plays an essential tool in the prevention and management of chronic disorders.

Digital vaccine utilizes artificial intelligence to create a person's avatar for a game in the metaverse, which creates a positive influence on people's mind. The other factors supporting the market's growth are, large patient pools, government investments, rise in research and development activities, and growing partnership with progressive governments, as well as aligned funders and investors.



Rising Occurrences of Life Related Diseases



Digital Vaccines aims to provide medical care through tablets, mobile phones and similar devices. It helps to lower the risk of diseases, decrease hospitalization of patients suffering from any diseases, and reduce symptoms. The growing incidences of various types of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, certain cancers, infectious diseases, and others are bolstering the growth of the market, globally.

Owing to the rise in number of cases suffering from various diseases due to their unhealthy choices, sedentary lifestyle, excessive alcohol use, smoking, and others, the demand for digital vaccine is rising as the medical systems are ill-equipped to prevent and manage these diseases. For instance, according to Bhargav Sri Prakash, promoter of startup FriendsLearn, children who played the game fooya! for just 20 minutes a week made a considerable healthy food choice in their life.



Growing Technological Advancements



Over the past few years, rapid technological advancements in digital therapeutics are augmenting the growth of the market. The developments of digital vaccines such as Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technologies, metaverse platforms, and Augmented Reality (AR/VR) are fueling the growth of the market. This improvements in digital vaccines helps to deliver multiple medical conditions at much lower rate through constant behavioral interventions.

For instances, US DoD's National Center for Telehealth and Technology (T2), has designed a Virtual PTSD Experience computer-based program named 'Second Life'. This is a virtual-reality video game, where the military personnel can generate a virtual avatar to navigate through realistic circumstances to address their mental health concerns. Similarly, in 2022, an Indian entrepreneur has been awarded with a first US patent for 'digital vaccine, a platform which helps to prevent real health concerns through the metaverse.



Market Segmentation



The global digital vaccine market is segmented into device used, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on device used, the market is divided into smartphones, tablets, others. Based on application, the market is divided into COVID-19, influenza, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the country.



Market Players



FriendsLearn, Inc., Klein Buendel, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Evidation Health, Inc., and Atos are some of the leading companies operating in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Digital Vaccine Market



5. Clinical Trial Analysis



6. Patent Analysis



7. Global Digital Vaccine Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Device Used (Smartphones, Tablets, Others)

7.2.2. By Application (COVID-19, Influenza, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Hypertension, Others)

7.2.3. By Company (2021)

7.2.4. By Region

7.3. Product Market Map



8. North America Digital Vaccine Market Outlook



9. Europe Digital Vaccine Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Digital Vaccine Market Outlook



11. South America Digital Vaccine Market Outlook



12. Middle East and Africa Digital Vaccine Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. SWOT Analysis: Global Digital Vaccine Market



16. Competitive Landscape (Inclusive of SWOT Analysis of Players Profiled)

16.1. FriendsLearn, Inc.

16.2. Klein Buendel, Inc.

16.3. Sanofi S.A.

16.4. Evidation Health, Inc.

16.5. Atos



17. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1gh6g