APAC Electric Vehicle Testing Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Featuring Horiba, Arbin Instruments, Maccor and Keysight Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific EV Testing Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - Vehicle Type, Equipment Type, Application, and End Users"



The EV testing equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$19,691.70 million in 2021 to US$ 71,202.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028



Innovative charging station technologies such as turbocharging, terra HP charging, smart charging systems, wireless power transmission, and bi-directional chargers are being developed by EV charging station firms. Such advancements in electric vehicle charging systems necessitate improved testing techniques.

Testing systems for EV charging stations are available from ROLEC, DEKRA, and TUV Rheinland. Smart charging is one of the most advanced charging systems. Smart charging allows load balancing and proportional distribution of available power capacity across all active charging stations. It also facilitates the collection of critical charging data from various stations using a single cloud-based management platform.

Furthermore, peak shaving prevents unnecessary costs by lowering or interrupting a charging session if the power consumption exceeds a certain threshold. Validation through testing equipment is essential to assure the proper operation of such sophisticated charging systems. As a result, rising R&D in charging stations will likely boost demand for EV test equipment.



With new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the Asia Pacific EV testing equipment market at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.



National Instruments Corporation; Horiba Ltd.; Arbin Instruments; Maccor Inc.; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; Froude, Inc.; Dynomerk Controls; Durr Group; Tuv Rheinland; Intertek Group Plc.; Toyo system co., ltd.; and Wonik Pne Co., Ltd. are among some of the leading companies in the Asia Pacific EV testing equipment market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5 Expert Opinion



5. Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Elevating Production and Sales of EVs

5.1.2 Growing Support from Governments

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Excessive Cost EV Testing Equipment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Advancing Integration of New Technologies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Smart Charging and Connected Infrastructure

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



7. Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market Analysis - By Vehicle Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market, by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger Car

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Passenger Car: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Commercial Vehicle

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Commercial Vehicle: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Low Speed Electric Vehicles

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Low Speed Electric Vehicles: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market - By Equipment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

8.3 Battery Test Equipment

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Battery Test Equipment: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Motor Test Equipment

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Motor Test Equipment: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Engine Dynamometer

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Engine Dynamometer: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Chassis Dynamometer

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Chassis Dynamometer: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Transmission Dynamometer

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Transmission Dynamometer: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.8 Fuel Injection Pump Tester

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Fuel Injection Pump Tester: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.9 Inverter Tester

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Inverter Tester: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.10 EV Drivetrain Test

8.10.1 Overview

8.10.2 EV Drivetrain Test: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.11 On-Board Charger

8.11.1 Overview

8.11.2 On-Board Charger: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.12 AC/DC EVSE

8.12.1 Overview

8.12.2 AC/DC EVSE: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market, by Application

9.3 EV Component and Drivetrain System

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 EV Component and Drivetrain System: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 EV charging

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 EV charging: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Powertrain

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Powertrain: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Asia pacific EV Test Equipment Market - By End-Users

10.1 Overview

10.2 Asia pacific EV Test Equipment Market, by End Users

10.3 OEMs

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 OEMs: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Tier 1 Suppliers

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Tier 1 Suppliers: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Research and Academics

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Research and Academics: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Asia Pacific EV Test Equipment Market, by Key Country

11.1.1.1 Australia: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.1.1 Australia: EV Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

11.1.1.1.2 Australia: EV Test Equipment Market, by Application

11.1.1.1.3 Australia: EV Test Equipment Market, by End Users

11.1.1.2 China: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.2.1 China: EV Test Equipment Market, by Vehicle Type

11.1.1.2.2 China: EV Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

11.1.1.2.3 China: EV Test Equipment Market, by Application

11.1.1.2.4 China: EV Test Equipment Market, by End Users

11.1.1.3 India: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.3.1 India: EV Test Equipment Market, by Vehicle Type

11.1.1.3.2 India: EV Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

11.1.1.3.3 India: EV Test Equipment Market, by Application

11.1.1.3.4 India: EV Test Equipment Market, by End Users

11.1.1.4 Japan: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.4.1 Japan: EV Test Equipment Market, by Vehicle Type

11.1.1.4.2 Japan: EV Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

11.1.1.4.3 Japan: EV Test Equipment Market, by Application

11.1.1.4.4 Japan: EV Test Equipment Market, by End Users

11.1.1.5 South Korea: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.5.1 South Korea: EV Test Equipment Market, by Vehicle Type

11.1.1.5.2 South Korea: EV Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

11.1.1.5.3 South Korea: EV Test Equipment Market, by Application

11.1.1.5.4 South Korea: EV Test Equipment Market, by End Users

11.1.1.6 Rest of APAC: EV Test Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.6.1 Rest of APAC: EV Test Equipment Market, by Vehicle Type

11.1.1.6.2 Rest of APAC: EV Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

11.1.1.6.3 Rest of APAC: EV Test Equipment Market, by Application

11.1.1.6.4 Rest of APAC: EV Test Equipment Market, by End Users



12. EV test Equipment Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 National Instruments Corporation

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Horiba Ltd.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Arbin Instruments

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Maccor Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Froude, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Dynomerk Controls

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Durr Group

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 TUV RHEINLAND

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 INTERTEK GROUP PLC

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 TOYO SYSTEM CO., LTD

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments

13.12 WONIK PNE CO., LTD

13.12.1 Key Facts

13.12.2 Business Description

13.12.3 Products and Services

13.12.4 Financial Overview

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

