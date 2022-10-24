The Worldwide Air Purification Industry is Expected to Reach $73.4 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Purification Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The air purification market is expected to grow from US$ 23,809.52 million in 2021 to US$ 73,437.36 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2028.



Air purifiers are air cleaner devices that remove contaminants from the air in a room to improve air quality. The increasing concern for rising air pollution levels in indoor and outdoor spaces is augmenting the need for air purifiers.

As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air can be five times as polluted as outdoor air. Since indoor air is not circulated as much as the outside air, many airborne pollutants continue to thrive inside, further emerging the need for air purifiers, which helps drive the air purification market.



Furthermore, a factor supporting the air purification market dynamics throughout the anticipated time is the significant technological advancement from leading industry competitors. For example, in November 2020, Molekule, a pioneer in the US air purification industry, unveiled its patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification system. Additionally, in February 2021, Molekule launched two products in India, the Molikule Air Mini and Air Mini+, which are excellent choices for both residential and commercial applications. Therefore, it is expected that these developments will propel the air purification market throughout the forecast period.



The air purification market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Activated Carbon Filtration, High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Ionizer Purifiers, Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI), and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. Further, the market is divided into 5 regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The key companies operating in the field of Air Purification market that are profiled in the report include Activepure Technologies LLC; Whirlpool Corporation; Camfil; Daikin industries, LTD.; Honeywell International, INC.; IQAir North America, INC.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; LG Electronics, INC.; Panasonic Corporation; and Unilever PLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Air Purification Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Air Purification Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Urbanization & Industrialization is propelling the market growth

5.1.2 Supportive Government Regulations and Policies for improving the Air Quality Drives the Market Growth

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Low cost substitutes may hamper the growth of the market

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise in Sale of Air purification Products from Emerging Countries holds potential opportunity for growth of the market

5.4 Trends

5.4.1 Rising adoption of Portable Residential Air Filter

5.5 Impact analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Air Purification Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Air Purification Market Global Overview

6.2 Global Air Purification Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Air Purification Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Air Purification Market, By Product Type (2021 And 2028)

7.3 Air Purification Market, By Product Type (2021 And 2028)

7.4 Activated Carbon Filtration

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Activated Carbon Filtration: Air Purification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA): Air Purification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Ionizer Purifiers

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Ionizer Purifiers: Air Purification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI)

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI): Air Purification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others: Air Purification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Air Purification Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Air Purification Market, By Application (2021 And 2028)

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: Air Purification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Residential

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Residential: Air Purification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Industrial

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Industrial: Air Purification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Air Purification Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Air Purification Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Whirlpool Corporation

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Camfil

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Honeywell International Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 LG Electronics

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Panasonic Corporation

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Unilever PLC

12.8.1 Business Description

12.8.2 Products and Services

12.8.3 Financial Overview

12.8.4 SWOT Analysis

12.8.5 Key Developments

12.9 ActivePure Technologies, LLC.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 IQAir

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spvn4k

