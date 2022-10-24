Worldwide Hand Sanitizer Industry to 2027 - Rising Prevalence of Various Gastrointestinal, Respiratory and Skin Infections is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Sanitizer Market Overview, 2022-27" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report titled the global market for hand sanitizers has been able to gain popularity in recent years due to rising levels of hygiene awareness across the globe.

This helped the market to gain a value of around USD 5 Billion in the year of 2021, with a CAGR of around 6% till 2021. The report provides with a comprehensive overview of the performance of hand sanitizer products in global market.



A hand sanitizer, or a hand rub, is an antiseptic solution applied on the hands to remove disease-causing pathogens from the skin. It is commonly available in foam, gel and liquid-based variants and consists of alcohol, water, emollients, polyacrylates, artificial and natural colors and fragrances. The alcohol used in hand sanitizers includes ethanol and isopropanol, which instantly denatures proteins and destroys the lipid-based coatings of certain bacteria and viruses.

The water acts as a carrier for the ingredients and bonds with the hydrogel. The emollients and other ingredients are added in small quantities to protect the skin from dryness caused by the alcohol, neutralize the acidic effects of polyacrylate and enhance the smell and appearance of the product. Currently, alcohol-free variants are also available, which are manufactured using glycerin, thickening agents and disinfectants, such as benzalkonium chloride (BAC) and other antimicrobial agents.



Traditionally, the hands were cleaned and sanitized using the soap and water but they were proved to be limited as the world was not facing any outrage of diseases. But since the last many years, the world is facing a line of international pandemics such as H1N1 Swine flu, bird flu, influenza, and the recent most COVID 19 Coronavirus disease. These diseases have let many lives in danger across the nations of the world.

To overcome the spreading of these diseases, the World health organization has advised the people around the world to wash their hands and maintain hand hygiene. To prevent such diseases through hand-to-hand transmission, WHO has also given the formulations for the hand rub and also mentioned the standard procedure to manufacture the hand sanitizers. All the products of hand sanitizers are segmented under the basis of alcohol-based and non-alcohol based. Hand sanitizers are available in the form of gel, liquid, spray, and foam hand sanitizers.

Moreover, other products such as hand sanitizing wipes are also accounting for a considerable demand in the market. Gel hand sanitizers are handy to carry without any spillage and are vastly demanded in the markets of North America and Europe.

On the other hand, Liquid hand sanitizers are widely used in restaurants, clinics, cafes, etc. with their relevant market shares in regions of Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Foam and spray hand sanitizers are new products that are largely preferred in hospitals and they do not require rubbing. In this way, different hand sanitizer forms are demanded in different markets across the world. The hand sanitizer market has an organized sales channel with its availability in Pharmacy stores, departmental stores, and online retail stores.



The increasing demand for hand sanitizers is further supported by the rising prevalence of various gastrointestinal, respiratory and skin infections among the masses. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can minimize the transmission of harmful bacteria and viruses present on the skin or palm of the hands, thereby reducing the instances of stomach infections, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. In comparison to the traditionally used hand washes and soaps, hand sanitizers contain ingredients that can also aid in minimizing dryness and irritation on the skin.

Product manufacturers are developing sanitizers with natural and organic ingredients that do not cause allergies and are non-toxic in nature. The market is also driven by the proliferation of online retail channels and social media platforms. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the availability of premium personal care and hygiene products and are widely adopting healthy lifestyles. Product vendors are using innovative marketing strategies to promote sanitation products through influential celebrities and sports personalities to reach and attract a broader consumer base.



Major Companies Included: Best Sanitizer, Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc., Chattem, Inc., Cleenol Group Limited, Elyptol, Inc., EO Products, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Hello Bello, Jao Brands, Kutol Products Company, Inc., 3M Company, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., The Clorox Company, The Honest Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories



