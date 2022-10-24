Contexture Announces Unite Us as New Technology Partner for Arizona’s Social Determinants of Health Referral System

PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contexture, Arizona’s health information exchange (HIE), today announced that Unite Us will provide the technology powering CommunityCares, the statewide referral system designed to address social determinants of health (SDOH) needs in Arizona. Unite Us is the enterprise technology company providing the digital infrastructure to power connected health and social care ecosystems.

“By connecting healthcare and community service providers on a single platform, CommunityCares streamlines the referral process, fosters easier access to vital services and provides confirmation when social services are delivered,” Contexture CEO Melissa Kotrys said.

The new CommunityCares SDOH program is made possible with funding support from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS). AHCCCS, Contexture and Unite Us are also partnering with Solari Crisis & Human Services to ensure the 211 Arizona resources that Solari administers are incorporated into the CommunityCares system.

“We’re excited about the new partnership with Unite Us, as it further expands our network and creates greater capacity and access to care for Arizonans,” Kotrys said. “The powerful capabilities and comprehensive features the Unite Us Platform offers, make it an ideal partner to help CommunityCares facilitate social care coordination for our communities.”

“Our vision is to build a world of connected communities working together to improve people's health and well-being,” said Taylor Justice, Unite Us co-founder and president. “Our platform delivers the ability for healthcare providers and community-based organizations to send and receive electronic referrals to better address people’s social care needs and, ultimately, help improve health across communities.”

By combining the trusted expertise of Arizona’s HIE, AHCCCS and Solari Crisis & Human Services, and leveraging the industry-leading SDOH technology solutions provider Unite Us, the CommunityCares system promises to be a game changer in helping the community better serve the social service needs of all Arizonans.

Healthcare and community-based organizations interested in joining the CommunityCares SDOH program should visit CommunityCaresAZ.org.

About Contexture

Contexture is a nonprofit, regional organization that provides strategic, technical and administrative support to communities committed to advancing health through information sharing. Contexture is the largest health information organization in the Western region. Its mission is to advance individual and community health and wellness through the delivery of actionable information and analysis. Learn more at contexture.org. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @ContextureHIT.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person’s total health journey and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us’ dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Learn more at UniteUs.com. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.