Rumble Announces the Launch of its Official Merchandise Store

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM) announced today the launch of Rumble.Store, a new online store dedicated to official Rumble merchandise.



At first, a small collection of Rumble t-shirts and hats, all made in the USA, will be available for ‘pre-order.’ In the future, the store will draw inspiration from creative artists and creators to expand the collection with Rumble-branded essential merchandise and ‘drops,’ or limited time offers. You can submit your ‘pre-order’ today at rumble.store .

“We are excited to offer our community official Rumble merchandise,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We wanted to design merchandise that our community can wear with pride in support of our collective mission to protect a free and open internet,” he continued. “What you see today is just the beginning of what we envision to be a collection of creative pieces inspired by professional designers and creators.”

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.