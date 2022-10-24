IntegralPay, Fast-Growing Player in Online Payments, Appoints Nick Baauw at Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntegralPay, one of the fastest-growing companies in online payments, welcomes Nick Baauw as Chief Marketing Officer. At IntegralPay, Baauw will leverage his unrivaled talent to help reshape the payments industry landscape.

"Nick Baauw brings on a unique wealth of experience in online marketing that is unmatched in the industry," says Michael Maisonet, General Manager of IntegralPay. "As colleagues, we have built a strategic relationship enabling our two companies to work together on many projects over the years that has been the catalyst for IntegralPay's current growth."

"Nick Baauw brings us visibility in the industry landscape like we've never had before," says Jeffrey Alami, Chief Technology Officer of IntegralPay. "With Nick on our team, we look forward to bringing on new clients and forging relationships to propel our company to the top of the heap in the payments world."

ABOUT NICK BAAUW

Nick Baauw is a well-known star in the performance marketing industry. He is the CEO and Co-Founder of Mokum Ads, Amsterdam's premiere global ad network with a wide range of direct partners and a robust team of high-impact affiliate managers and developers. In addition to Mokum Ads, Nick works closely in a variety of related projects in the performance marketing world.

For more information about Mokum Ads, please visit http://mokumads.com.

ABOUT INTEGRALPAY

Based in Miami, FL, and with over 40 years combined payments industry experience, IntegralPay offers a complete suite of solutions for merchants, including payment acceptance through its global network of partner acquiring banks and payment service providers, chargeback prevention with the latest tools in the market, and corporate presence solutions.

For more information about IntegralPay, please visit https://www.integralpay.com or send your inquiry to info@integralpay.com.

