Aqua Security Unveils Aqua Stars Program to Honor Top OSS Contributors

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today unveiled Aqua Star s , a new initiative to celebrate its top open source software (OSS) contributors. With monthly awards, the recognition program spotlights contributors who have made significant impacts on Aqua’s open source projects and the cloud native security community. These awards recognize the efforts of the largest open source cloud native security community in the world and those who help make cloud native security accessible to everyone.



“Over the years, we have had the privilege of working with talented individuals who helped make our open source projects and community the success it is today. Now we want to take the opportunity to show our gratitude and formally recognize valued community members,” said Itay Shakury, director of open source at Aqua. “In addition to showing our appreciation, we hope that this program can help strengthen our open source community and encourage engagement, collaboration and impact.”

Each month, Aqua will honor a Star Contributor with a prize. Aqua Stars will be featured in the Aqua Stars Hall of Fame which will highlight their journeys in open source and their contributions. The program culminates in the recognition of the Super Star Contributor, who will join Aqua’s open source team for an all-expenses-paid trip to KubeCon 2023.

Individuals will be considered for the Aqua Stars program by making any kind of significant contribution to Aqua’s key open source projects. Aqua is kicking off this initiative by recognizing a group of contributors, who have been instrumental in its community over the past 12 months.

Aqua Stars is an extension of Aqua’s mission to invest, advocate for and drive innovation within the OSS cloud native security community at large. The company’s commitment to OSS helps educate engineering, security, and DevOps teams through accessible tools, reducing the skills gap and automating security controls into cloud native pipelines well before applications go into production. Aqua’s open source projects are industry-leading and collectively have amassed nearly 35,000 GitHub stars.

To learn more about the program, please visit the Aqua Stars page. Questions and feedback can be proposed via GitHub Discussions under the “contributor recognition” label or in Aqua Security’s Slack under the “#contributor-recognition" channel.

About Aqua’s OSS Solutions

Aqua’s dedicated open source team supports the company’s industry-leading OSS projects , fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation that extends its impact within the broader OSS community. Aqua is transforming the way companies approach cloud native security through effective, easy-to-use OSS solutions, including Trivy , the world’s most popular open source vulnerability scanner.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), prioritizing risk and automating prevention, detection and response across the lifecycle. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/.

