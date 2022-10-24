Hand & Arm PPE Market to Hit $25Bn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Hand & Arm PPE Market valuation is foreseen to exceed USD 25 billion by 2030.

Expanding construction industry, especially in the Asia Pacific region, is primed to drive the hand & arm protection industry trends. The consistent rise in disposable income has improved lifestyle choices and upgraded living standards, amplifying the demand for hand and arm protection products or PPE kits, thereby supporting overall market expansion.

The mounting availability of poor-quality products is speculated to emerge as a major restraint for industry development. Low prices of duplicate products have propelled consumer inclination toward such items, which has hampered the growth of global hand & arm PPE market. However, booming awareness about worker safety is slated to boost the demand for high-quality hand and arm protective gloves, eventually aiding players to combat this issue.

Rising demand in manufacturing to accelerate special insulated gloves segment expansion

Based on material, report segregates the hand & arm protection market into fabric & coated fabric gloves, leather, canvas or metal mesh gloves, chemical & liquid-resistant gloves, and special insulated gloves. The special insulated gloves segment is projected to reach more than USD 4.9 billion by the end of 2030 due to the escalating uptake of special insulated gloves in the manufacturing, electric, transportation, and power generation, among other industries, which is expected to fuel the demand for the material in the future.

Growing awareness regarding MRO inventory to push the demand for industrial MRO

Hand & arm personal protective equipment market share from the industrial MRO sales channel segment was valued above USD 11 billion in 2021 and is foreseen to showcase considerable demand through 2030. The segment growth is attributed to the wide range of products available through industrial MROs. The easy availability of varied kinds of gloves, coupled with growing awareness regarding industrial maintenance, repair, and operations inventory, is set to augment segment revenue.

Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 324 market data tables & 23 figures & charts from the report, “Hand & Arm PPE Market Forecasts By Material (Leather, Canvas or Metal Mesh Gloves, Fabric and Coated Fabric Gloves, Chemical- and Liquid-Resistant Gloves, Special Insulated Gloves), Application (Cut-Resistant Gloves, Insulated Gloves, Chemical Resistant Gloves, Anti-Vibration Gloves, Disposable Gloves, Multi-Purpose, Electrically Insulated Gloves, Puncture Resistant Gloves), End-Use (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation, Mining), Sales Channel (Retail, Industrial MRO), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents:

Growing deployment of heavy machinery to foster the manufacturing segment growth

Hand & arm PPE market size from the manufacturing end-use segment was valued at over USD 3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to progress at around 6% growth rate from 2022 to 2030. High penetration of heavy machines and equipment in the manufacturing industry poses threats to the workers. Therefore, the demand for gloves for offering protection against cuts and electric shocks is projected to witness high demand over the next 8 years.

Escalating popularity in medical industry to boost puncture resistant gloves adoption

Hand & arm protection market size from the puncture resistant gloves application segment is estimated to exceed USD 3.5 billion in revenue by 2030. Potential diseases carried by needles pose significant health hazards, and thus, to prevent accidental needle sticks, puncture resistant gloves are gaining popularity in the medical industry. Moreover, the expanding automotive sector is likely to bolster segment uptake.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a key regional ground

Asia Pacific hand & arm PPE market is estimated to surpass USD 5 billion by 2030. In addition, the expansion of the manufacturing sector and shifting of foreign manufacturing units to the region are set to positively influence the APAC hand & arm protection industry. The easy availability of labor and low production cost are speculated to escalate the product demand.

Introduction of innovative products to remain a major growth strategy

Competitive landscape of the hand & arm PPE market is inclusive of Lakeland, 3M, MSA, Superior Glove, Honeywell International Inc, and DuPont De Nemours, among others. These companies engage mainly in product development initiatives to maintain their market position.

