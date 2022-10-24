Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights



ANNISTON, Ala., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.7 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $5.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. The Company reported core net income of $6.8 million, or $0.77 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to core net income of $5.3 million, or $0.59 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022, and core net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “Our team’s ongoing diligent business development efforts fueled robust annualized third quarter loan growth of 26.3%, extending the momentum we’ve generated throughout the past year. Our net interest income increased 18.8% from the second quarter and was up 42.5% from a year earlier on a combination of robust loan growth and increasing yields on interest-earning assets, which drove our expanded NIM.”

“As always, we are focused on disciplined, prudent expansion that minimizes risk and maintains our stellar credit quality. Our bank is dedicated to superior customer service and sound underwriting, key pillars of strength that we believe position the franchise for continued growth and improved profitability. This gives us confidence in our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $19.4 million, an increase of 18.8% from $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to rising interest rates, coupled with an increase in interest-bearing assets and partially offset by an increase in expense on interest-bearing liabilities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $5.8 million, or 42.5%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 4.15%, up from 3.84% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a 65 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 46 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.77%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets that more than offset an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, a decrease of 4.6% from $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was substantially the result of a $101,000 increase in the net loss on securities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 46.6% from $2.5 million. The third quarter 2021 included a bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefit claim of $742,000 and a net gain on securities. The third quarter 2022 results included reductions in mortgage income and a net loss on securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.2 million, up from $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was substantially attributable to a $336,000 increase in fraud losses, of which a portion has since been recovered, and an increase in salaries and benefits as a result of additional incentive accruals based on operating results. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter improved to 48.94% from 54.19% in the second quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 11.5% from $9.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and incentive expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market. Also contributing to the increase were fraud losses, of which a portion has since been recovered. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in occupancy expense as a result of accelerated depreciation during the third quarter of 2021 on a formerly leased Birmingham branch location and a reduction in SBA expense from the third quarter of 2021.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, up $94.8 million from June 30, 2022 and up $379.5 million from September 30, 2021. The linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to increases in construction/development and commercial real estate loans in the Auburn, Alabama and Georgia markets.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021. The $122.1 million net increase in total deposits in the third quarter was due to an increase of $135.1 million in interest-bearing account balances that more than offset a slight decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $4.0 million, or 0.26% of gross loans, at September 30, 2022, compared with $3.6 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at June 30, 2022, and $3.3 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at September 30, 2021. The $400,000 net increase in nonperforming loans in the third quarter was primarily attributable to one commercial real estate loan and one commercial and industrial loan that were placed on nonaccrual and partially offset by one commercial and industrial loan that was sold. The $642,000 increase in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to three commercial real estate loans, one residential loan and one commercial and industrial loan that were placed on nonaccrual. These increases were partially offset by one residential loan being moved back to accruing status and multiple loans associated with one borrower being paid off.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision was due to robust loan growth as well as changes in our qualitative economic factors.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $47,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $11,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022, and net recoveries of $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.21% of total loans and 466.41% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared with 1.18% of total loans and 473.44% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022.

Capital

As of September 30, 2022, total stockholders’ equity was $170.3 million, compared with $167.9 million at June 30, 2022. The increase of $2.4 million was primarily due to strong earnings growth that more than offset an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio due to rapid increases in interest rates.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the inflationary environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other SEC filings under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31, 2021

(Audited) September 30, 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31, 2021

(Audited) September 30, 2021

(Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,394 $ 22,167 $ 6,397 $ 19,000 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 165,637 95,156 203,537 114,800 Federal funds sold 63,031 73,024 74,022 44,022 Total cash and cash equivalents 246,062 190,347 283,956 177,822 Securities available for sale, at fair value 150,718 151,749 132,172 113,317 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,657 19,662 19,672 19,678 Other equity securities, at fair value 5,694 6,958 9,232 9,227 Restricted equity securities, at cost 2,791 2,825 2,600 2,600 Loans held for sale 1,643 2,709 2,400 2,097 Loans, net of unearned income 1,524,990 1,430,205 1,250,300 1,145,447 Less allowance for loan losses 18,423 16,807 14,844 14,097 Loans, net 1,506,567 1,413,398 1,235,456 1,131,350 Premises and equipment, net 28,585 28,467 27,044 25,916 Accrued interest receivable 5,699 4,839 4,170 3,933 Bank owned life insurance 29,677 29,509 22,201 22,081 Annuities 15,564 15,540 12,888 12,968 Foreclosed assets 2,930 2,930 2,930 10,146 Goodwill 16,862 16,862 16,862 16,862 Core deposit intangible 1,302 1,368 1,500 1,566 Other assets 18,974 15,332 9,509 9,499 Total assets $ 2,052,725 $ 1,902,495 $ 1,782,592 $ 1,559,062 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 499,613 $ 512,598 $ 541,546 $ 380,111 Interest-bearing 1,267,479 1,132,348 1,014,905 956,211 Total deposits 1,767,092 1,644,946 1,556,451 1,336,322 Other borrowings 19,978 — 12,498 12,498 FHLB advances 26,000 25,000 25,950 26,900 Subordinated notes 47,042 47,013 — — Accrued interest payable 359 88 132 125 Other liabilities 21,929 17,501 10,363 8,996 Total liabilities 1,882,400 1,734,548 1,605,394 1,384,841 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 43,529 43,458 45,064 45,064 Capital surplus 75,835 75,597 80,640 80,547 Retained earnings 63,956 58,039 49,858 46,611 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12,403 ) (8,439 ) 2,113 2,600 Unvested restricted stock (592 ) (708 ) (477 ) (601 ) Total stockholders' equity 170,325 167,947 177,198 174,221 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,052,725 $ 1,902,495 $ 1,782,592 $ 1,559,062 Shares issued and outstanding 8,705,920 8,691,620 9,012,857 9,012,857

(Unaudited) June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31, 2021

(Audited) September 30, 2021

(Unaudited) Stockholders' equity: Common stock 43,529 43,458 45,064 45,064 Capital surplus 75,835 75,597 80,640 80,547 Retained earnings 63,956 58,039 49,858 46,611 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12,403 ) (8,439 ) 2,113 2,600 Unvested restricted stock (592 ) (708 ) (477 ) (601 ) Total stockholders' equity 170,325 167,947 177,198 174,221 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,052,725 $ 1,902,495 $ 1,782,592 $ 1,559,062 Shares issued and outstanding 8,705,920 8,691,620 9,012,857 9,012,857





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 20,052 $ 16,265 $ 13,923 $ 51,083 $ 40,429 Taxable securities 1,010 788 402 2,417 1,134 Nontaxable securities 323 309 266 931 729 Other interest and dividends 1,135 390 143 1,713 315 Total interest income 22,520 17,752 14,734 56,144 42,607 Interest expense: Deposits 2,489 889 1,034 4,251 3,355 Other borrowings 596 498 60 1,439 435 Total interest expense 3,085 1,387 1,094 5,690 3,790 Net interest income 19,435 16,365 13,640 50,454 38,817 Provision for loan losses 1,663 1,304 750 3,667 2,250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,772 15,061 12,890 46,787 36,567 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 508 480 403 1,433 1,101 Swap fees 11 21 101 48 938 SBA/USDA fees 95 93 130 575 3,434 Mortgage origination fees 218 213 393 717 1,196 Net gain (loss) on securities (143 ) (42 ) 189 (546 ) (17 ) Other operating income 650 639 1,293 1,847 2,399 Total noninterest income 1,339 1,404 2,509 4,074 9,051 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,152 5,982 5,517 17,859 16,104 Equipment and occupancy expenses 764 719 908 2,188 2,697 Data processing fees 599 570 524 1,733 1,565 Regulatory assessments 235 262 248 760 689 Other operating expenses 2,487 2,119 1,988 6,638 5,768 Total noninterest expenses 10,237 9,652 9,185 29,178 26,823 Income before income taxes 8,874 6,813 6,214 21,683 18,795 Income tax expense 2,174 1,590 1,293 5,204 4,287 Net income $ 6,700 $ 5,223 $ 4,921 $ 16,479 $ 14,508 Basic earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 1.87 $ 1.84 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 1.84 $ 1.82





The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,480,735 $ 1,359,320 $ 1,122,741 $ 1,373,564 $ 1,093,684 Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,524,990 $ 1,430,205 $ 1,145,447 $ 1,524,990 $ 1,145,447 Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 16,807 $ 15,492 $ 13,339 $ 14,844 $ 11,859 Charge-offs: Construction and development — — — 66 — Residential — 7 — 7 44 Commercial — — — — — Commercial and industrial 269 — — 269 — Consumer and other 1 1 — 8 2 Total charge-offs 270 8 — 350 46 Recoveries: Construction and development — — — — — Residential 11 18 7 46 12 Commercial — — — — — Commercial and industrial 204 — 1 204 14 Consumer and other 8 1 — 12 8 Total recoveries 223 19 8 262 34 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 47 $ (11 ) $ (8 ) $ 88 $ 12 Provision for loan losses $ 1,663 $ 1,304 $ 750 $ 3,667 $ 2,250 Balance at end of period $ 18,423 $ 16,807 $ 14,097 $ 18,423 $ 14,097 Ratio of allowance to end of period loans 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.23 % Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 %





The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company’s nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 3,950 $ 3,550 $ 1,478 $ 3,308 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest — — 494 — Total nonperforming loans 3,950 3,550 1,972 3,308 OREO 2,930 2,930 2,930 10,146 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,880 $ 6,480 $ 4,902 $ 13,454 Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1) 1,011 676 940 1,041 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 1,307 1,323 1,072 1,085 Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,318 $ 1,999 $ 2,012 $ 2,126 Allowance for loan losses $ 18,423 $ 16,807 $ 14,844 $ 14,097 Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,530,129 $ 1,435,089 $ 1,254,117 $ 1,149,340 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 466.41 % 473.44 % 752.74 % 426.15 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.39 % 1.16 % Nonaccrual loans by category: Real estate mortgages: Construction & Development $ 70 $ 73 $ 346 $ 1,972 Residential Mortgages 550 563 167 339 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 2,888 2,135 674 690 Commercial & Industrial 434 768 285 300 Consumer and other 8 11 6 7 $ 3,950 $ 3,550 $ 1,478 $ 3,308

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.





The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,480,735 $ 20,052 5.37 % $ 1,359,320 $ 16,265 4.80 % $ 1,122,741 $ 13,923 4.92 % Taxable securities 128,932 1,010 3.11 % 121,677 788 2.60 % 76,612 402 2.08 % Nontaxable securities 56,738 323 2.26 % 56,850 309 2.18 % 48,162 266 2.20 % Other interest-earnings assets 192,699 1,135 2.34 % 172,175 390 0.91 % 189,131 143 0.30 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,859,104 $ 22,520 4.81 % $ 1,710,022 $ 17,752 4.16 % $ 1,436,646 $ 14,734 4.07 % Allowance for loan losses (17,250 ) (15,815 ) (13,645 ) Noninterest-earning assets 124,702 127,230 125,870 Total Assets $ 1,966,556 $ 1,821,437 $ 1,548,871 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 114,517 26 0.09 % 114,743 27 0.09 % 98,203 24 0.10 % Savings and money market accounts 811,349 1,644 0.80 % 735,845 625 0.34 % 565,861 665 0.47 % Time deposits 281,931 819 1.15 % 208,774 237 0.46 % 290,460 345 0.47 % FHLB advances 27,380 102 1.47 % 25,000 21 0.33 % 31,520 34 0.43 % Other borrowings 47,659 494 4.12 % 47,066 477 4.07 % 6,652 26 1.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,282,836 $ 3,085 0.95 % $ 1,131,428 $ 1,387 0.49 % $ 992,696 $ 1,094 0.44 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 491,917 $ 502,728 $ 384,207 Other liabilities 19,401 17,243 9,663 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 511,318 $ 519,971 $ 393,870 Stockholders' Equity 172,402 170,038 162,305 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,966,556 $

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.

(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,373,564 $ 51,083 4.97 % $ 1,093,684 $ 40,429 4.94 % Taxable securities 119,224 2,417 2.71 % 74,244 1,134 2.04 % Nontaxable securities 56,157 931 2.22 % 42,191 729 2.31 % Other interest-earnings assets 202,837 1,713 1.13 % 148,349 315 0.28 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,751,782 $ 56,144 4.29 % $ 1,358,468 $ 42,607 4.19 % Allowance for loan losses (16,044 ) (12,890 ) Noninterest-earning assets 123,255 124,539 Total Assets $ 1,858,993 $ 1,470,117 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 113,427 78 0.09 % 94,696 66 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 741,397 2,862 0.52 % 503,064 2,056 0.55 % Time deposits 242,869 1,311 0.72 % 310,758 1,233 0.53 % FHLB advances 26,115 144 0.74 % 32,215 120 0.50 % Other borrowings 42,604 1,295 4.06 % 10,625 315 3.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,166,412 $ 5,690 0.65 % $ 951,358 $ 3,790 0.53 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 502,951 $ 358,556 Other liabilities 16,420 9,207 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 519,371 $ 367,763 Stockholders’ Equity 173,210 150,996 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,858,993 $ 1,470,117 Net interest income $ 50,454 $ 38,817 Net interest spread(2) 3.64 % 3.66 % Net interest margin(3) 3.85 % 3.82 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.87 % 3.84 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.

(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.







Per Share Information Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 6,700 $ 5,223 $ 4,921 $ 16,479 $ 14,508 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.77 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 1.87 $ 1.84 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 1.84 $ 1.82 Weighted average shares outstanding 8,693,745 8,740,295 8,354,860 8,797,720 7,861,780 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,871,116 8,894,577 8,467,460 8,952,600 7,980,159 Shares issued and outstanding 8,705,920 8,691,620 9,012,857 8,705,920 9,012,857 Total stockholders' equity $ 170,325 $ 167,947 $ 174,221 $ 170,325 $ 174,221 Book value per share $ 19.56 $ 19.32 $ 19.33 $ 19.56 $ 19.33 Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net interest margin 4.15 % 3.84 % 3.77 % 3.85 % 3.82 % Net interest spread 3.86 % 3.67 % 3.63 % 3.64 % 3.66 % Efficiency ratio 48.94 % 54.19 % 57.55 % 52.98 % 56.02 % Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.15 % 1.26 % 1.19 % 1.32 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 15.42 % 12.32 % 12.03 % 12.72 % 12.85 %





Core and PPP Loans September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Core loans $ 1,530,129 $ 1,435,089 $ 1,244,914 $ 1,129,075 PPP loans — — 9,203 20,265 Unearned income (5,139 ) (4,884 ) (3,817 ) (3,893 ) Loans, net of unearned income 1,524,990 1,430,205 1,250,300 1,145,447 Allowance for loan losses (18,423 ) (16,807 ) (14,844 ) (14,097 ) Loans, net $ 1,506,567 $ 1,413,398 $ 1,235,456 $ 1,131,350





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 6,700 $ 5,223 $ 4,921 $ 16,479 $ 14,508 Add: Net OREO gains — — — — (8 ) Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — — — 2,806 Less: BOLI death benefits — — 742 — 742 Less: Gain (loss) on securities (143 ) (42 ) 189 (546 ) (17 ) Less: Tax effect 37 11 (52 ) 142 (730 ) Core net income $ 6,806 $ 5,254 $ 4,042 $ 16,883 $ 11,699 Average assets $ 1,966,556 $ 1,821,437 $ 1,548,871 $ 1,858,993 $ 1,470,117 Core return on average assets 1.37 % 1.16 % 1.04 % 1.21 % 1.06 % Net income $ 6,700 $ 5,223 $ 4,921 $ 16,479 $ 14,508 Add: Net OREO gains — — — — (8 ) Add: Provision 1,663 1,304 750 3,667 2,250 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — — — 2,806 Less: BOLI death benefits — — 742 — 742 Less: Gain (loss) on securities (143 ) (42 ) 189 (546 ) (17 ) Add: Income taxes 2,174 1,590 1,293 5,204 4,287 Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 10,680 $ 8,159 $ 6,033 $ 25,896 $ 17,506 Average assets $ 1,966,556 $ 1,821,437 $ 1,548,871 $ 1,858,993 $ 1,470,117 Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets 2.15 % 1.80 % 1.55 % 1.86 % 1.59 % Net interest income $ 19,435 $ 16,365 $ 13,640 $ 50,454 $ 38,817 Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 86 83 72 251 203 Net interest income - FTE $ 19,521 $ 16,448 $ 13,712 $ 50,705 $ 39,020 Net interest margin 4.15 % 3.84 % 3.77 % 3.85 % 3.82 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Net interest margin - FTE 4.17 % 3.86 % 3.79 % 3.87 % 3.84 % Total stockholders' equity $ 170,325 $ 167,947 $ 174,221 $ 170,325 $ 174,221 Less: Intangible assets 18,164 18,230 18,428 18,164 18,428 Tangible common equity $ 152,161 $ 149,717 $ 155,793 $ 152,161 $ 155,793 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Core net income $ 6,806 $ 5,254 $ 4,042 $ 16,883 $ 11,699 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,871,116 8,894,577 8,467,460 8,952,600 7,980,159 Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 1.89 $ 1.47 Common shares outstanding at year or period end 8,705,920 8,691,620 9,012,857 8,705,920 9,012,857 Tangible book value per share $ 17.48 $ 17.23 $ 17.29 $ 17.48 $ 17.29 Total assets at end of period $ 2,052,725 $ 1,902,495 $ 1,559,062 $ 2,052,725 $ 1,559,062 Less: Intangible assets 18,164 18,230 18,428 18,164 18,428 Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,034,561 $ 1,884,265 $ 1,540,634 $ 2,034,561 $ 1,540,634 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.48 % 7.95 % 10.11 % 7.48 % 10.11 % Total average shareholders equity $ 172,402 170,038 $ 162,305 $ 173,210 $ 150,996 Less: Average intangible assets 18,203 18,270 18,470 18,270 18,535 Average tangible common equity $ 154,199 $ 151,768 $ 143,835 $ 154,940 $ 132,461 Net income to common shareholders $ 6,700 $ 5,223 $ 4,921 $ 16,479 $ 14,508 Return on average tangible common equity 17.24 % 13.80 % 13.57 % 14.22 % 14.64 % Average tangible common equity $ 154,199 $ 151,768 $ 143,835 $ 154,940 $ 132,461 Core net income $ 6,806 $ 5,254 $ 4,042 $ 16,883 $ 11,699 Core return on average tangible common equity 17.51 % 13.89 % 11.15 % 14.57 % 11.81 % Net interest income $ 19,435 $ 16,365 13,640 50,454 38,817 Add: Noninterest income 1,339 1,404 2,509 4,074 9,051 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — — — 2,806 Less: BOLI death benefits — — 742 — 742 Less: Gain (loss) on securities (143 ) (42 ) 189 (546 ) (17 ) Operating revenue $ 20,917 $ 17,811 $ 15,218 $ 55,074 $ 44,337 Expenses: Total noninterest expense $ 10,237 $ 9,652 $ 9,185 $ 29,178 $ 26,823 Less: Net OREO gains — — — — (8 ) Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 10,237 $ 9,652 $ 9,185 $ 29,178 $ 26,831 Core efficiency ratio 48.94 % 54.19 % 60.36 % 52.98 % 60.52 %

(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

