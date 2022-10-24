SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF EXPLORATION FOR LITHIUM IN JAMES BAY REGION OF QUEBEC

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of the initial exploration on the Company’s four lithium projects located in the James Bay region of Quebec (the “James Bay Property”). The four projects comprising the James Bay Property are the 454 Project, the West Lac Corvette Project, the Trieste Project and the Salomon Project, which are located between Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette Lithium Project to the northwest, and Winsome Resources’ Adina lithium pegmatite to the southeast.



Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette Lithium Project1 has reported lithium occurrences in spodumene (hard rock lithium mineral) pegmatite. Spey notes that the reported pegmatite occurrences on nearby properties does not mean that similar occurrences will be found on the James Bay Property.

The first step of Spey’ lithium exploration program is a multi-spectral analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 high-resolution, multi-spectral imaging mission. Spey’s consultants are applying principal component analysis (PSA) to as many as 10 spectral bands, and comparing the results from the James Bay Property to spodumene pegmatites identified from nearby properties, after making required atmospheric corrections. Any targets identified as spodumene pegmatites will be mapped, channel sampled at surface, and drilled as warranted.

Phil Thomas, CEO of the Company, states, “We are excited to commence exploration on these projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec, Canada. Adding exposure in Canada near a recent lithium discovery gives Spey diversification as we continue to drill and progress our flagship assets in Argentina.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is CEO of the Company.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

