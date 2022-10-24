Announcing Olink® Insight, a digital knowledge-sharing platform to amplify the value of proteomics data

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced the launch of Olink® Insight, providing customers with an open-access online platform to share knowledge, with multiple tools to simplify users’ data experiences, and to provide more timely insights from their protein studies.



Olink® Insight has been created from the ground up to address the complex challenges of proteomic data analysis, introducing a modern and user-friendly new interface to explore Olink® NPX™ data, which will help to deliver on the urgent scientific questions asked by the community.

With this new digital platform, Olink makes a long-term commitment to develop and implement features for customers that simplify the data management experience and leverage its considerable value. The user data journey is improved with tools that help translate biological pathways to generate a list of candidate protein biomarkers, enabling improved experiment planning and setup, post-run data analysis; and with analytical tools, applications, scripts, and shared expertise, to provide users a faster time to value with their data.

“I am amazed by the data generated from our collaboration with Olink on the Disease Atlas, which is an open-access collection of proteomic profiles for some of our most important diseases,” said Mathias Uhlén, Professor, Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). “I am very impressed by the visualization of the data in Olink® Insight, and I am confident that this will be a fantastic resource for researchers in many areas of medicine and biology.”

Building an ecosystem of products and services that can accelerate the adaptation of proteomics in the research community depends on building essential software and tools that supports the complete customer journey. Olink® Insight will lead the way in building modern scientific tools and consider what best integrates with the rest of the Olink offering.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to innovation and close collaboration with the scientific community and our customers to make proteomics data easily accessible and actionable,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “Olink® Insight is critical to this goal, which requires open-access, high-quality protein biomarker data, and proper analytical and visualization tools. We expect Olink® Insight to further strengthen our position as an enabler of community driven understanding of real-time human biology.”

Olink® Insight Product details and functionalities

An open-access online portal that supports users in understanding and interpreting their proteomics data, by visualizing initial findings and thereby achieving insights faster. Its significant features include:

Pathway Explorer - Graphically represents the proteome and coverage of Olink panels in biological pathways. Explores which proteins are involved in a specific pathway to help with interpretation of data and generation of actionable results. Reveals and helps users understand connections between proteins and human biology. Built on Reactome, an open-source peer reviewed database.





- Graphically represents the proteome and coverage of Olink panels in biological pathways. Explores which proteins are involved in a specific pathway to help with interpretation of data and generation of actionable results. Reveals and helps users understand connections between proteins and human biology. Built on Reactome, an open-source peer reviewed database. Annotation - Draw biological conclusions from proteomic data by listing biomarker-specific information about tissue specificity, how the corresponding gene functions at the molecular level, where in the cell it functions, what biological processes it helps to carry out, and variability in a normal cohort.





- Draw biological conclusions from proteomic data by listing biomarker-specific information about tissue specificity, how the corresponding gene functions at the molecular level, where in the cell it functions, what biological processes it helps to carry out, and variability in a normal cohort. Normal Ranges - Explore the natural variability of proteins before selecting biomarkers for a study; or after analysis, compare outcomes to observed variability in samples to that of a “normal” cohort. A reference database based on protein profiling of healthy individuals.





Explore the natural variability of proteins before selecting biomarkers for a study; or after analysis, compare outcomes to observed variability in samples to that of a “normal” cohort. A reference database based on protein profiling of healthy individuals. Disease Atlas (by year end) - Compare and explore observed protein expression profiles in the most common diseases, generated by protein profiling of patients. The first version of the Disease Atlas will focus on cancer, and will later expand to include other common diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurological, infectious, and autoimmune diseases; as well as other conditions.





- Compare and explore observed protein expression profiles in the most common diseases, generated by protein profiling of patients. The first version of the Disease Atlas will focus on cancer, and will later expand to include other common diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurological, infectious, and autoimmune diseases; as well as other conditions. Publication Explorer - Get fast insights into proteins of interest, such as a list of significant hits from a study; based on cutting-edge abstract mining technology. Find key abstracts where significant hits co-occur with each other, with key words, and diseases.





- Get fast insights into proteins of interest, such as a list of significant hits from a study; based on cutting-edge abstract mining technology. Find key abstracts where significant hits co-occur with each other, with key words, and diseases. Data Stories - Showcase Olink ’best practice analytics’ on a real and relevant publicly available data set demonstrating how results can be analyzed and visualized in practice.



More details are available at https://insight.olink.com

