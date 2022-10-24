Worldwide Pet Food Industry to 2028 - by Food Type, Animal Type, Nature Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Food Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Food Type, Animal Type, Nature, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the research report, the Global Pet Food Market is projected to display a notable growth represented by a CAGR of 4.89% during 2023-2028. The global Pet Food Market was valued at USD 104.44 Billion in the year 2021 with Americas region leading the regional market share.



Premium pet food has witnessed a lot of attention in recent years as a result of pet humanization, which has increased pet owners' willingness to spend money on premium-quality goods. Pet owners seek pet food manufactured from organic raw materials and ingredients without Preservatives and chemicals or artificial elements. Consequentially, key players in the market are responding to this premiumization trend by offering a variety of pet food recipes to meet the needs of both pets and their owners.



The rising urbanisation and increase in Dual income, no kids families that are backing the pet adoption rates are consequentially fostering the growth of global Pet foods market.



Millennials and Gen Z contribute largely to the pet ownership landscape, due to rise in their disposable income, and introduction of work from home or in hybrid formats are driving pet population growth, which is consequentially fostering the Pet Food market.



Globally, dogs are the most popular pet, present in around one in three homes worldwide. Almost quarter of pet owners have a cat. Moreover, Pet life expectancy is increasing, which accounts for rise in specialized senior pet care products such as immune and digestive care food supplements. This is backed by the survey data from science.org that Dog life expectancy has doubled in the past 4 decades, and housecats now live twice as long as their feral counterpart.



Additionally, due to increasing pet health awareness after COVID-19 cases were also discovered in certain animals, the market saw a surge in sales of health-conscious premium and super premium foods, medical and therapeutic functional foods, and a variety of treats and supplements for dogs.



Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of Pet Food Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Pet Food Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Pet Food Market by By Food Type- Dry, Wet, Snacks and Mixers, Others.

The report analyses the Pet Food Market By Animal Type- Dog, Cat, Others.

The report analyses the Pet Food Market By Nature- Conventional, Organic.

The report analyses the Pet Food Market By Distribution Channel- Offline, Online.

The Global Pet Food Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

The Global Pet Food Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan and India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Food Type, By Animal Type, By Nature, By Distribution Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Pet Food Market: Product Overview



4. Global Pet Food Market: An Analysis

4.1. Assessment of Macro-Economic Indicators of Global Pet Food Market

4.2. Pet Food Market - Price Analysis

4.3 Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028

4.4 Global Pet Food Market: Growth and Forecast

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pet Food Market



5. Global Pet Food Market: Segment Analysis By Food Type

5.1 Global Pet Food Market Segmentation, By Food Type

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Pet Food Market: By Food Type (2021 & 2028)

5.3 By Dry , By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

5.4 By Wet , By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

5.5 By Snacks and Mixers , By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028



6. Global Pet Food Market: Segment Analysis By Animal Type

6.1 Global Pet Food Market Segmentation, By Animal Type

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Pet Food Market, By Animal Type (2021 & 2028)

6.3 By Dogs, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

6.4 By Cats, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

6.5 By Others, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028



7. Global Pet Food Market: Segment Analysis By Nature Type

7.1 Global Pet Food Market Segmentation, By Nature Type

7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Pet Food Market, By Nature Type (2021 & 2028)

7.3 By Conventional, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

7.4 By Organic, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028



8. Global Pet Food Market: Segment Analysis By Distribution Channel

8.1 Global Pet Food Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel

8.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Pet Food Market, By Distribution Channel (2021 & 2028)

8.3 By Offline, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

8.4 By Online, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028



9. Global Pet Food Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Pet Food Market: By Region (2021 & 2028)



10. Americas Pet Food Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



11. Europe Pet Food Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



12. Asia Pacific Pet Food Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



13. Middle East and Africa Pet Food Market



14. Global Pet Food Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Pet Food Market Drivers

14.2 Global Pet Food Market Restraints

14.3 Global Pet Food Market Trends



15. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

15.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pet Food Market - By Food Type (2028)

15.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pet Food Market - By Animal Type (2028)

15.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pet Food Market - By Nature (2028)

15.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pet Food Market - By Distribution Channel (2028)

15.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pet Food Market - By Region (2028)



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Share of Leading Global Companies

16.2 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Pet Food Market



17. Company Profiles

17.1 Mars Petcare Inc.

17.2 Nestle

17.3 General Mills Incorporated

17.4 Spectrum brands

17.5 JM Smucker

17.6 Unicharm corporation

17.7 AGROLIMEN SA

17.8 Hill's Pet Nutrition

17.9 Deuerer

17.10 Ainsworth Pet Nutrition



18. About the Publisher



