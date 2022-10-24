Worldwide Medical Adhesives Industry to 2027 - Increasing Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle Choices are Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Adhesives Market by Technology, Resin Type, Natural Resin Type, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin Type, Application, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical adhesive market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The major factors which include increase in consumption of bio-adhesive medical instruments, implants, wound healing and internal medical treatment.

Medical adhesives are built to adhere the biological tissues and are more efficient to wounds. The other factors such as disposable medical products, and its cost-effectiveness are expected to boost the medical adhesive market, globally.

Additionally, the growing interest of government on public health has also fueled the need for more advanced and specific equipment in healthcare settings. Surging focus on the infection prevention and escalating volume of outpatient, surgical and hospitals are expected to bolster the demand for single use medical products, which will ensure the expansion of the medical adhesive market in the upcoming years.



Increasing Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle Choices



Key reasons for the growth of the global medical adhesive include surge in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle choices resulting in increased incidences of cardiovascular disease, which in turn elevating the demand for medical adhesives through 2027.



Single Use Medical Products



Single use or disposable medical products are preferred over traditional medical instruments as they eliminate the human interaction or the cross-contamination, low investments, more hygiene, assured sterility, portable and less regulatory concerns. It majorly depends upon the syringe-molded plastic, grouped by bonding, gluing, welding (Ultrasonic or radiofrequency). Additionally, the expansion of health institutes and emphasis of government on public health has skyrocketed the demand for the disposable medical products.



Technological Advancements



Over the past few years, immense growth and developments has been witnessed in medical adhesive market. Design engineers and medical diagnostics are continuously working in order to modify and create advance technology to bolster the growth of the medical adhesive market. For instance, in 2020, 3M launched Hi-Tack Silicon Adhesive Tapes that have longer worn duration, heavier device support and are more secured.



Market Segmentation



The global medical adhesive market is segmented into technology, resin type, natural Resin Type, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin Type, by Application, by Company. Based on technology, the market is divided into Water Based, Solvent Based, Hot Melt, and Others. Based on Resin Type, the market is divided into Natural v/s Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic. Based on Natural Resin Type, the market is divided into Collagen, Fibrin, and Others. Based on, the market is divided into Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, and Others. Based on Application, the market is divided into Dental, Surgery, Medical Devices and Others. Based on Company. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period as the government is taking significant steps to develop new medical technologies and products in the country.



Market Players



Johnson & Johnson,3M Company, Henkel AG & CO KGAA, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Ashland, Inc, Cohera Medical Inc, Arkema Group, Dow Chemical Company are some of the leading companies operating in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medical Adhesives Market



5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Global Medical Adhesives Market



6. Voice of Customer



7. Global Medical Adhesives Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based, Hot Melt, Others)

7.2.2. By Resin Type (Natural v/s Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic)

7.2.2.1. By Natural Resin Type (Collagen, Fibrin, Others)

7.2.2.2. By Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin Type (Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Others)

7.2.3. By Application (Dental, Surgery, Medical Devices, Others)

7.2.4. By Company (2021)

7.2.5. By Region

7.3. Product Market Map



8. North America Medical Adhesives Market Outlook



9. Europe Medical Adhesives Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives Market Outlook



11. South America Medical Adhesives Market Outlook



12. Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesives Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Johnson & Johnson

15.2. 3M Company

15.3. Henkel AG & CO KGAA

15.4. Baxter International, Inc.

15.5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

15.6. H.B. Fuller Company

15.7. Ashland, Inc.

15.8. Cohera Medical Inc.

15.9. Arkema Group

15.10. Dow Chemical Company



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8151j