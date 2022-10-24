Metal Cans Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Cans Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Cans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal cans market size reached US$ 62.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 73.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Metal cans are packaging containers manufactured using materials such as steel, aluminum, and tin. Generally sealed with lids that can be lifted or replaced, they are used for storing or transporting soups, fruits, vegetables, beverages, pet food, paints, and varnishes. Metal cans exhibit strength and robustness and allow handling, filling, processing, storage, and distribution without damage. They are also cost-effective, corrosion resistant, do not affect the color and flavor of the products, and are recyclable. Other attributes of the product include durability, compactness, toughness, malleability, easy portability, and pressure resistance. As a result, metal cans find extensive applications across the pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.



Metal Cans Market Trends:



The widespread product adoption in the F&B industry as a packaging solution for storing various products, including iced teas, energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, sodas, and carbonated soft drinks, is primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for eco-friendly cans due to the rising environmental consciousness is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Metal cans are highly recyclable compared to other materials, such as plastic or glass, and can be reused and recycled without any loss in their performance.

Apart from this, leading players are focusing on introducing customized designs for brands to expand their consumer base and promote brand awareness, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, innovations in forming cans and controlling metal deposition onto packaging materials that assist in material efficiency and unique antimicrobial and microwave susceptor properties are positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing product demand for packaging industrial products, the introduction of easy open-lid cans, and the growing demand for canned food due to hectic schedules and the busy lifestyles of the masses, are supporting the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global metal cans market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on material type, fabrication and can type.



Breakup by Material Type:

Aluminium

Steel

Tin

Breakup by Fabrication:

Two Piece Metal Can

Three Piece Metal Can

Breakup by Can Type:

Food

Vegetable

Fruits

Pet Food

Others

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverage

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Aerosols

Paints and Varnishes

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global metal cans market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metal cans market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fabrication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the can type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global metal cans market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Metal Cans Market



6 Market Breakup by Material Type



7 Market Breakup by Fabrication



8 Market Breakup by Can Type



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Amcor plc

Ardagh Group S.A.

Ball Corporation

CPMC Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.

Independent Can Company

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Can-One Berhad)

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Silgan Containers LLC (Silgan Holdings Inc.)

Sonoco Products Company

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

