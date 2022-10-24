North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2022: Increasing Rates of Outsourcing Healthcare Services Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Finished Dosage Formulation (Solid Dose, Liquid Dose And Injectable Dose), Others (Nutritional Products And Packaging)), By Type (Sterile Manufacturing, Non-Sterile Manufacturing), By Services (Manufacturing Services, Non-Clinical Services Such As Supply Chain Management, Research, And Development) And Forecast, 2020-2026

The North American pharmaceutical industry is the largest market and is considered the pioneer in biopharmaceutical R&D across the globe. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry has drastically increased life expectancy and resulted in a better quality of life. The pharmaceutical industry is driven by the contribution of drug manufactures, research organizations, and pharmaceutical contract manufacturers.

The contract manufacturers provide timely and cost-effective services, which in turn, enable the market players to focus on their core competencies. A pharmaceutical contract manufacturer offers comprehensive services to clients ranging from drug development to the packaging of the products. Some of the services offered by contract manufacturers to their clients include the synthesis of the bulk active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), the formulation of bulk drug substances into the final drug products such as pills, topical formulations, and types of injectables.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market include the increasing trend of outsourcing healthcare services. In addition, the patent cliff is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. The ongoing patent expiry of many blockbuster drugs coupled with the decreasing profit margins on branded drugs is forcing most healthcare companies to outsource manufacturing to control costs.

Additionally, patent cliffs have cut sales revenue of many branded medications and forced drug makers to consider outsourcing manufacturing to enable control production costs. However, stringent government regulations hinder the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for low-cost services and increasing drug discovery are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market can be segmented based on product, type, and services. Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into OTC drugs, API, finished dosage forms include solid dose, liquid dose, and injectable dose, and others such as nutritional products and packaging. Based on type, the market is segmented into sterile manufacturing and non-sterile manufacturing.

Based on the services, the market is sub-divided into manufacturing services, non-clinical services, and research and development. Among services, the manufacturing segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment owing to the growing medical device manufacturing. The North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market report covers the analysis of two economies including the US and Canada. The US held a major share in the North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market due to the increasing healthcare expenditure.

