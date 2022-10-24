Study Finds Majority of Kentuckians Favor Universal Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An overwhelming majority of Kentuckians favor a national government health plan, according to a new study conducted by a Kentucky-based health care advocacy group.



The Asclepius Initiative crafted the survey of 1,000 adult Kentuckians. The study found that two-thirds (67%) favor a government health plan that would provide health insurance for everyone. In addition, three-fourths (75%) of those surveyed feel health care is a basic human right.

“The results of this survey clearly indicate there is a desire for systemic change in the current healthcare system,” said Dr. Susan Bornstein, OB-GYN and CEO/Founder of Asclepius Initiative.

Additional findings:

Four in 10 Kentuckians would make life changes, if they did not have to worry about health insurance coverage;

As a result of medical costs; 59% of Kentuckians have avoided going to the doctor; 53% skipped or stopped follow up care; 43% skipped or stopped medication; 31% were unable to purchase food; and 10% declared bankruptcy.

Nearly four in 10 Kentuckians have had to give up necessary commodities such as, food or clothing to pay for medical care; and

More than half of those surveyed worried about health care expenses for themselves or their families at least once a month, and nearly one in five worried about health care costs every day.



“This survey shows that problems exist among both urban and rural residents that prevent them from receiving basic ongoing health care,” added Kevin Pearce, M.D., a family physician and Asclepius Initiative board member. “Providing proper care early can protect people from enormous medical bills and reduce the risk of suffering or disability from serious illness.”

The online survey, carried out between April and May 2022 by Qualtrics, polled Kentuckians to assess their attitudes and beliefs about the U.S. healthcare delivery system, and their willingness to consider alternative financing models. Respondents were matched to Kentucky demographics with respect to gender, race/ethnicity, insurance status (uninsured, insured through employer, Medicaid, Medicare, non-group), and urban vs rural.

The survey results are available at www.AsclepiusInitiative.org.

“What this survey demonstrates is clear,” added Bornstein. “We must start moving now toward a better way of taking care of all Americans. The Asclepius Initiative will be a driving force to encourage changes which make health care accessible for everyone.”

