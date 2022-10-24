Global RegTech Market Report 2022: Increasing Need to Automate Regulatory Compliance Processes Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RegTech Market by Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Technology, End User - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the RegTech market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2029.



The global RegTech market is projected to reach USD 23.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing number of fraudulent activities, the increasing need to automate regulatory compliance processes, and the rising need for faster transactions. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global RegTech segmented by component, application, technology, organization size, deployment mode, end-use industry, and geography.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Instances of Fraud

Increasing Need to Automate Regulatory Compliance Processes

Rising Need for Faster Transactions

Market Restraints

High Costs of RegTech Solutions/Platforms/Dashboards

Market Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Automated Regulatory Compliance & Identity Verification Solutions in the Online Gaming Industry

Increasing Demand for Risk Assessment & Regulatory Compliance Solutions in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the components, applications, technologies, organization size, deployment mode, end user, and countries?

What is the historical market for RegTech across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global RegTech market?

Who are the major players in the global RegTech market, and what market share do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global RegTech market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global RegTech market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global RegTech market and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report

RegTech Market, by Component

Solutions/Platforms/Dashboards

Anti-money Laundering and Counter-terrorist Financing Solutions

Fraud Prevention Solutions

Prudential Reporting Solutions

ICT Security Tools

Creditworthiness Assessment Tools

SupTech Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

RegTech Market, by Application

Regulatory Compliance

Risk Management

Financial Crime Management

Identity Management/Identification & Background Checks

Compliance Support

Cybersecurity/Information Security

Onboarding Verification

Transaction Monitoring

RegTech Market, by Organization Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

RegTech Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployments

Cloud-based Deployments

RegTech Market, by Technology

Cloud Computing

Predictive Data Analytics

Data Transfer Protocols

Natural Language Processing

Semantics/Graph Analysis

Biometrics

Blockchain

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Robotic Process Automation

Other Technologies

RegTech Market, by End User

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Public Sector

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Other End Users

RegTech Market, by region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Netherland

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Singapore

Taiwan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global RegTech Market



5. Market Insights



6. Global RegTech Market, by Component



7. Global RegTech Market, by Application



8. Global RegTech Market, by Organization Size



9. Global RegTech Market, by Deployment Mode



10. Global RegTech Market, by Technology



11. Global RegTech Market, by End User



12. Global RegTech Market, by Geography



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

NICE Ltd. (Israel)

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (U.K.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands)

Ascent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

SymphonyAI Sensa LLC (U.S.)

Chainalysis Inc. (U.S.)

cleversoft group GmbH (Germany)

Corlytics (Ireland)

DataCo GmbH (Germany)

Hummingbird RegTech Inc. (U.S.)

Jumio Corporation (U.S.)

MetricStream Inc. (U.S.)

MindBridge Analytics Inc. (Canada)

Pole Star Space Applications Limited (U.K.)

REGnosys Limited (U.K.)

Trulioo Information Services Inc. (Canada)

