Global RegTech Market Report 2022: Increasing Need to Automate Regulatory Compliance Processes Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RegTech Market by Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Technology, End User - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the RegTech market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2029.
The global RegTech market is projected to reach USD 23.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing number of fraudulent activities, the increasing need to automate regulatory compliance processes, and the rising need for faster transactions. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global RegTech segmented by component, application, technology, organization size, deployment mode, end-use industry, and geography.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Instances of Fraud
- Increasing Need to Automate Regulatory Compliance Processes
- Rising Need for Faster Transactions
Market Restraints
- High Costs of RegTech Solutions/Platforms/Dashboards
Market Opportunities
- Growing Popularity of Automated Regulatory Compliance & Identity Verification Solutions in the Online Gaming Industry
- Increasing Demand for Risk Assessment & Regulatory Compliance Solutions in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Key questions answered in the report
- Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the components, applications, technologies, organization size, deployment mode, end user, and countries?
- What is the historical market for RegTech across the globe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2022-2029?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global RegTech market?
- Who are the major players in the global RegTech market, and what market share do they hold?
- Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
- How is the competitive landscape?
- What are the recent developments in the global RegTech market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global RegTech market?
- What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global RegTech market and how do they compete with the other players?
Scope of the Report
RegTech Market, by Component
- Solutions/Platforms/Dashboards
- Anti-money Laundering and Counter-terrorist Financing Solutions
- Fraud Prevention Solutions
- Prudential Reporting Solutions
- ICT Security Tools
- Creditworthiness Assessment Tools
- SupTech Solutions
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
RegTech Market, by Application
- Regulatory Compliance
- Risk Management
- Financial Crime Management
- Identity Management/Identification & Background Checks
- Compliance Support
- Cybersecurity/Information Security
- Onboarding Verification
- Transaction Monitoring
RegTech Market, by Organization Size
- Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
RegTech Market, by Deployment Mode
- On-premise Deployments
- Cloud-based Deployments
RegTech Market, by Technology
- Cloud Computing
- Predictive Data Analytics
- Data Transfer Protocols
- Natural Language Processing
- Semantics/Graph Analysis
- Biometrics
- Blockchain
- Machine Learning
- Deep Learning
- Robotic Process Automation
- Other Technologies
RegTech Market, by End User
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Retail
- IT & Telecommunications
- Government & Public Sector
- Transportation & Logistics
- Food & Beverage
- Manufacturing
- Other End Users
RegTech Market, by region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherland
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global RegTech Market
5. Market Insights
6. Global RegTech Market, by Component
7. Global RegTech Market, by Application
8. Global RegTech Market, by Organization Size
9. Global RegTech Market, by Deployment Mode
10. Global RegTech Market, by Technology
11. Global RegTech Market, by End User
12. Global RegTech Market, by Geography
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- NICE Ltd. (Israel)
- Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (U.S.)
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (U.K.)
- IBM Corporation (U.S.)
- Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands)
- Ascent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- SymphonyAI Sensa LLC (U.S.)
- Chainalysis Inc. (U.S.)
- cleversoft group GmbH (Germany)
- Corlytics (Ireland)
- DataCo GmbH (Germany)
- Hummingbird RegTech Inc. (U.S.)
- Jumio Corporation (U.S.)
- MetricStream Inc. (U.S.)
- MindBridge Analytics Inc. (Canada)
- Pole Star Space Applications Limited (U.K.)
- REGnosys Limited (U.K.)
- Trulioo Information Services Inc. (Canada)
