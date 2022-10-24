The unified endpoint management market is projected to reach US$ 38,708.84 million by 2028

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unified Endpoint Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Deployment Type, Platform, Organization Size, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353498/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the success of IoT use cases in workplaces is bolstering the adoption of IoT-connected devices in enterprises.



According to Ericsson Mobility Report (2019), the overall IoT connections are expected to rise from 10.8 billion in 2019 to 24.9 billion by 2025 globally at an impressive CAGR of 15% during this period. Such a rise in IoT devices is likely to drive the unified endpoint management market in the coming years. Technologies such as IoT and AI are adding to operational complexity in enterprises—leading to a huge challenge of managing and controlling the ever-growing number of endpoints—thus driving the demand for advanced endpoint management solutions across industries. The number of devices per employee and the total number of employees in an organization, together, define the number of IT resources and solutions required by that organization. Hence, in large organizations, managing all desktops, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) systems leads to complexities and incurs excessive costs. Mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and enterprise mobility management (EMM) are among the tools available in the market to help IT teams in managing endpoints. Unified endpoint management solutions offer single-point control for various devices used across any enterprise. It helps reduce the number of systems that need to be licensed or sought every year and replaces multiple endpoint management solutions, resulting in high security and enhanced control.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Unified Endpoint Management Market Growth

Upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, multinational enterprises operating in different regions had to reconfigure their operations to accommodate all their employees.Later in 2020, despite the relaxations in social restrictions and travel bans, companies continued to operate remotely.



The IT infrastructure is anticipated to become more complicated and heterogeneous due to the introduction of new hyper-automation platforms, BYOD regulations, choose your own device (CYOD) trends, business apps, and other technologies.The BYOD and CYOD trends are becoming more common in business settings due to the quick improvements in mobile computing.



Hence, employees may now access organizational data via mobile devices anytime, which has resulted in increased employee productivity and enhanced organizational data security and confidentiality. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has supported the unified endpoint management market proliferation.



China accounts for the largest share in the unified endpoint management market in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and India.It is also one of the fastest-growing county markets in unified endpoint management market.



Growing popularity and awareness about endpoint protection software and on-premise device management software is a major factor driving the unified endpoint management market growth in China. The rising penetration of cloud-based solutions is also anticipated to propel the unified endpoint management market growth during the forecast period.



Based on platform, the unified endpoint management market is segmented into desktop and mobile.The desktop segment led the unified endpoint management market in 2021.



The growing penetration of desktops and laptops due to the increasing trend of BYOD and work from home is one of the major factors anticipated to propel the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.The mobile segment includes phones, tablets, and wearables (smartwatches).



The mobile segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The projected growth would be ascribed to the increasing number of companies offering innovative mobile devices supported by iOS, Windows, Linux, Wear OS, and macOS platforms.



Furthermore, several employees resorted to using personal and corporate-owned mobile devices to get their jobs done amid the pandemic, increasing the mobile attack surface. Based on the report by mobile security vendor Zimperium, a global average of 23% of mobile devices encountered malicious applications in 2021. The firm also found that 75% of phishing sites targeted mobile devices that year. Hence, companies’ comprehensive focus on securing mobile devices would propel the unified endpoint management market size for the mobile segment in the coming years.



Ivanti; Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Microland Limited; Redpalm; Scalefusion; Stefanini; and Tangoe are a few of the key unified endpoint management market players.



The overall unified endpoint management market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the market with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



Participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the unified endpoint management market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353498/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________