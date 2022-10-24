U.S. Global Investors Announces Fourth Quarter Gold Webinar and Participation in Schwab IMPACT Conference

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to share upcoming corporate events for the remainder of the year.

IMPACT 2022

The Company is excited to participate in next month’s IMPACT 2022 conference in Denver, Colorado. The Charles Schwab-hosted conference will be live and in person for the first time since before the pandemic. The three-day event begins November 1.

“U.S. Global will be presenting at IMPACT, and we look forward to meeting face-to-face with investors and shareholders of our mutual funds and ETFs. We invite you to stop by our booth, meet the team and ask Tadas Misiunas about our U.S. Global Jets ETF, ticker JETS, which trades globally not just in New York but also London, Mexico City and Lima, Peru,” says Company CEO and Chief Investment Officer Frank Holmes.

Gold Webinar

The Company, in conjunction with VettaFi, will host a webinar on Monday, December 12, to discuss the investment case for the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU).

“Gold prices have been under pressure this year from the strong U.S. dollar and rising bond yields, and gold miners have likewise sold off,” explains Mr. Holmes. “It’s interesting that gold has outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year, with gold off around 10% and stocks down 21%, as of October 21. The precious metal appears as if it’s looking for a bottom right now, having tested its 50-day moving average twice in the past three months. We believe this is constructive for gold miners, which are in a much better financial position today than they were at the end of 2015, the last time gold turned sharply down. This time around, the industry fundamentals based on our models look strong and healthy, in our view.

Gold and Silver Coin Demand Remains Robust



“Investors have historically diversified their portfolios with gold and gold equities in times of economic uncertainty, and today is no exception. At the same time that holdings in gold-backed ETFs are in freefall, gold coins are flying off shelves. According to the World Gold Council (WGC), the combined sales of the U.S. Mint’s gold American Eagle and American Buffalo coins topped 1.3 million ounces in the nine-month period through September 2022, a 7% increase over the same period last year and the highest total in 22 years. This tells me that the appetite for gold and silver coins remains very strong, and we’ll be covering this and much more in the upcoming webinar,” Mr. Holmes says.

To register for the webinar, please email info@usfunds.com with the subject line “Gold ETF Webinar.”

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

