JenaValve Appoints Duane Pinto, MD, MPH, as Chief Medical Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JenaValve Technology, Inc., developer and manufacturer of differentiated transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems, today announced that Duane Pinto, MD, MPH, has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer.



A leader in interventional cardiology, Dr. Pinto joins JenaValve following more than 20 years of performing complex coronary, structural, and peripheral vascular procedures with and without circulatory assistance. Before joining JenaValve, Dr. Pinto was an associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and served as the Chief of the Interventional Cardiology section at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He is also a trained proctor for the newest transcatheter valves and invited around the world to advise and perform interventional cardiology procedures.

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Dr. Pinto to the JenaValve team,” said John Kilcoyne, Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Pinto’s vast experience in interventional cardiology will be invaluable as we develop our ongoing clinical and commercialization strategies of the Trilogy® Heart Valve System for the treatment of aortic valve diseases. Moreover, his demonstrated commitment to the most critically ill cardiac patients, leadership in advancing structural heart devices and clinical study experience make him an ideal addition to our team.”

Through the publication of over 100 original manuscripts, case reports, reviews, editorials, and book chapters, Dr. Pinto has pursued research interests in a wide variety of topics and studies, including outcomes and economic analyses for acute myocardial infarction and unstable angina. He has authored numerous device trials for both coronary and peripheral circulations. In addition, Dr. Pinto serves as a manuscript reviewer for NEJM, JACC, Circulation (AHA), and others and is also on the editorial board of Circulation, CCI, and JACC.

Dr. Pinto earned his A.B. in Biological Sciences from Dartmouth College, his M.D. in Medicine from Georgetown University, and his M.P.H in Clinical Effectiveness and Biostatistics from the Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health.

Dr. Pinto stated, “I am excited to join an innovative organization that is incredibly focused and dedicated to addressing unmet patient needs in the structural heart space. I look forward to expanding on the great work the team has already done.”

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative transcatheter heart valve solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company’s Trilogy® Heart Valve System is a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe aortic regurgitation (ssAR) and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis (ssAS) in high surgical risk patients. The Trilogy System received CE Mark approval in May 2021, providing European physicians with the first TAVR device with true dual-disease treatment capabilities.

JenaValve received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA to facilitate the review of ALIGN-AR, a pivotal trial in the U.S., as part of its PMA application for the Trilogy Heart Valve System for the treatment of ssAR in high surgical risk patients. If approved, the Trilogy System would become the first, and only TAVR system in the U.S. indicated for the treatment of AR.

JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, U.K., and Munich, Germany.

JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Andera Partners (formerly Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners), Valiance Life Sciences, Gimv, Cormorant Asset Management, Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, VI Partners, Pictet Alternative Advisors SA, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Innovatus Capital Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited.

US: CAUTION – Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

