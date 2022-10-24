Gluskin Sheff expands private market offering with addition of ONCAP to Onex Private Equity Solution 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (“Gluskin Sheff”), the private wealth management platform of Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX), today announced the addition of ONCAP, Onex’ private equity platform for middle and smaller market investment opportunities, to their recently launched Onex Partners Private Equity Solution 2022. The fund has been renamed as Onex Private Equity Solution 2022 (“the Fund”).



The new structure of the Fund reflects a 3:1 ratio of investment in Onex Partners and ONCAP respectively, providing investment across the full market capitalization spectrum from small- to mid- and large-cap companies. The Fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation primarily through targeting opportunities across several industry verticals, and represents a unique offering for eligible Canadian investors who seek to benefit from:

Higher return opportunities relative to traditional public markets;

Increased diversification and less correlation to public markets;

Thoughtful ESG analysis included in investment process; and

A longer-term investment horizon.

“Following the announcement of our first private equity solution earlier this summer, we saw an opportunity to expand our current offering to diversify our accredited clients’ portfolios even more. With the addition of ONCAP to the Onex Private Equity Solution 2022, our clients gain exclusive access to a full-spectrum private market investment strategy and are better positioned to mitigate both public markets and cyclical risk,” said Dave Kelly, Head of Gluskin Sheff.

ONCAP invests in companies that offer meaningful organic and add-on acquisition growth opportunities that are typically event driven, span a wide range of industry sectors and focus on three industry verticals—consumer, industrial and services—in which they have deep experience. The team places a very high level of importance on developing a successful partnership with the management team at each of their operating companies and applies an ownership philosophy which requires its management partners to personally invest in each transaction.

Formed in 2000, the ONCAP team provides accredited investors access to an experienced and committed investment team with more than 40 years’ experience and a disciplined and value-add approach. ONCAP prioritizes investment opportunities where it can unlock multiple value creation levers, providing the necessary flexibility to adapt to evolving market dynamics. The team’s consistent track record spans across 32 platform investments and 170 add-on acquisitions.

Canadian accredited investors who are interested in learning more about the Fund or other Gluskin Sheff offerings are encouraged to visit: www.gluskinsheff.com.

About Gluskin Sheff:

Since 1984, Gluskin Sheff has served the private wealth needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions across Canada and the U.S. through unwavering attention to client service coupled with proprietary investment solutions, including private credit, private & public equities, fixed income & credit alternatives. Based in Toronto, Gluskin Sheff manages approximately $8 billion in assets (as of June 30, 2022) and was acquired by Onex in 2019. For more information on Gluskin Sheff, please visit: www.gluskinsheff.com.

Disclaimers:

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated herein. Except as may be required under applicable Canadian regulatory requirement, neither Onex nor Gluskin Sheff are under any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release. Past performance not indicative of future results. Investors may lose investment capital.

