FUJIFILM Dimatix Appoints Steve Billow as President

Lebanon, N.H., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, and leading global manufacturer and supplier of piezoelectric, drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, today announced the appointment of Steve Billow as president, effective October 11. With deep expertise in inkjet technology, Billow will target new growth opportunities, and lead the development of new environmentally-sustainable products and innovations from concept through commercialization.



“We are delighted to welcome Steve to the FUJIFILM Dimatix family in this very important executive leadership position,” said Martin Schoeppler, chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. “Steve’s breadth of knowledge and extensive experience with inkjet technology coupled with his team-building strengths will help our organization pursue new avenues while driving growth and continued success in this market.”



Prior to joining FUJIFILM Dimatix, Billow most recently served as president at Desktop Metal where he led through innovation—reinventing the way engineering and manufacturing teams produce metal parts, from prototyping through mass production. Previously, he was vice president and chief technology officer (CTO) at EFI Inkjet Solutions for 8 years and was also the CTO at Jetrion where he set technical strategy and direction and developed packaging and label printers. As Inkjet CTO at EFI Manchester, Billow led the successful development and launch of the company’s breakthrough inkjet printers for a broad range of diverse markets. Prior, Mr. Billow was employed at Eastman Kodak for over 20 years in numerous R&D roles at various facilities in several countries where he guided the development of printheads, print engines and Inkjet systems.

“I am thrilled to join the FUJIFILM Dimatix team as the company continues to expand its products and partnerships into new markets” said Billow. “I look forward to collaborating with our teams to provide new innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions that will enhance the printing systems worldwide.”

Billow holds a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from University of Rochester, NY and a Master of Science in Engineering Management, System Design and Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a leading global supplier of drop-on-demand inkjet printheads for commercial and industrial applications, is driving a revolution in inkjet technology to support a new generation of products for printing, industrial product decoration and materials deposition. The company's innovative inkjet technology and world-class fabrication techniques enable OEMs, system integrators and manufacturers to build cutting-edge systems and manufacturing processes for high-performance, precision printing of traditional inks and deposition of functional fluids on all types of surfaces, including flexible substrates.

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and maintains U.S. product development and manufacturing operations in California and New Hampshire. The company sells and supports its products worldwide through offices located in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, China and Singapore. For more information, visit www.dimatix.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in its products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Its relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion USD at a then-current exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

###

© 2022 FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc.

Attachment