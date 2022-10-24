WireCo Continues the Path Forward for Sustainable, Modern and Premium Products

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WireCo®, the world's leading manufacturer of mission-critical wire rope, synthetic rope and netting, and electromechanical cable, unveiled new product brand logos today. This achieves a primary goal of creating synergistic relationships with the parent brand WireCo, which was updated earlier in the year. WireCo’s products span a wide range of industries, including industrial, mining, energy, fishing, and maritime, with the sole purpose of creating premium ropes that inspire innovation without limits.

WireCo roots an impressive legacy in 270 years of collective experience among a rich portfolio of premium brands. Lankhorst, one of the company’s brands, has been in-market for more than 200 years, creating the need for careful consideration in creating the new look and feel. This new direction for the company encompasses all core product brands including Casar, Camesa, Euronete, Lankhorst, Oliveira, and Union.

“Our brands represent both the deep legacy of our company as well as the forward-thinking innovation we pride ourselves on,” Keith White, Chief Executive Officer, said. “It was extremely important for us to maintain our heritage but also build a stronger connection among all our brands to the WireCo parent brand.”

Key elements of the rebrand include:

New Brand Logos: The shape of the brand logos are based on each industry focus or legacy brand cues. The Camesa, Casar and Union brands, for example, maintain their unique roots, incorporating prior visual identifiers.

New Brand Colors: The new colors used in each brand represent either the legacy palette, giving a nod to the heritage for each, or a direct tie to the WireCo parent brand palette.

New Brand Font: Each new brand logo incorporates the parent brand font for consistency and relationship to WireCo.

About WireCo

WireCo markets value-added products under several brands that are recognized throughout the world and used in a wide range of market applications. WireCo is headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, with manufacturing plants, distribution facilities and research and development centers worldwide.

