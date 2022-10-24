The Alexander Gaston Estate Donates $7.2 Million to the Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund

HONOLULU, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Historic investment in Hawaii's future, the Alexander Gaston Estate is making a significant donation, managed by the Hawaii Community Foundation (managers of the fund) and Bank of Hawaii (investment managers of the fund). This large donation of $7.2 million goes toward the Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund.

Mr. Gaston was one of Hawaii's leading donors to the Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund. Now, this foundation will be set up to exist in perpetuity, creating an opportunity to support and educate school-age children.

The Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund was started in 2009. The fund is asking the worldwide community, especially individual donors, and companies across Hawaii to support this fund with a 100% tax-deductible donation. All proceeds will support the PHHSF so that all the children of Hawaii, regardless of their financial ability, will have an opportunity to visit, learn and enjoy all there is to know about Pearl Harbor with a school field trip or daylong or overnight stay visit to Pearl Harbor historical sites. The funds raised support school visits, school tours, and are for children attending from all Hawaiian Islands. With these programs, the students have an opportunity to visit all four sites including the USS Arizona Memorial, the USS Battleship Missouri, the USS Bowfin Submarine, and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

This foundation was inspired by Sandy's long-time friend Jay Dunn, who was a volunteer running the flight simulators at the Pacific Aviation Museum. A child told him that a classmate couldn't come to the museum that day with the class.

Jay asked, "Why did your friend not come today?" and the child replied, "His mom didn't have the $30.00 for transportation, admission, lunch." Jay met with Sandy and his other brother-in-arms, Lee Collins, and the three decided to start a foundation specifically designed to address this problem for Hawaii's families.

While Sandy Gaston, Jay Dunn, and Lee Collins initially served as the advisors to the fund, with Sandy's passing, these responsibilities have now passed to representatives of the beneficiary museums and memorials, who will work directly with HCF to advise on the fund going forward. As co-trustees of the Gaston estate, they'll continue to promote the program to the world and invite more people and corporate sponsors to become donors so that the fund may continue to grow and provide free access to Hawaii's students in perpetuity. All three, having served in the military and having been veterans of war, agreed that all Hawaii's school children should have an opportunity to enjoy and learn from the importance of all the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites. To make a tax-deductible donation visit www.PearlHarborFund.org

WHAT: PRESS CONFERENCE, USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park

WHEN: October 25, 2022, 11am speakers from all historic sites

WEBSITE: https://pearlharborfund.org

Contact Information:

Janet Kelley

President, Mana Means Communications

janet@manameans.com

808-521-1160



Related Files

Pearl Harbor Historical Sites receives $7.2 donation NATIONAL VERSION.docx

Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2: Alexander "Sandy" Gaston









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment